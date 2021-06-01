$4 Million Lamborghini Sian Shuts Down London as Onlookers Bust Out Their Phones

LAMPS Is One of Five Projects Meant to Power Human Activities on the Moon

That also happened to be the first Sian to touch down on UK roads (outside of a photoshoot), making its appearance that much more special.Visually, it features a matte grey exterior with loads of exposed carbon fiber surfaces and red accents. We love the colorway, especially since this car already looks plenty bonkers, so there’s really no use for it also to feature a predominantly vibrant color.With a limited run of just 63 units, the Sian stands as Lamborghini’s first-ever hybrid supercar . It’s powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine with 774 hp (785 PS), while the 48-volt electric motor adds another 34 hp for a total of 808 hp (818 PS). All that grunt, by the way, is sent to all four wheels courtesy of a seven-speed automated manual gearbox.Despite its low-voltage hybrid setup, the Sian is reportedly able to execute low-speed parking maneuvers under electric power alone.The Sian also comes with an energy storage unit, using a supercapacitor that’s said to be three times more powerful than a lithium-ion battery, not to mention three times lighter. Together, the electric motor and the supercapacitor weigh just 75 lbs (34 kg), which results in a weight-to-power ratio that’s better than that of the Aventador SVJ.As you can imagine, this is an extremely fast car, and the official numbers are nothing short of spectacular. According to Lamborghini, it will go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in around 2.8 seconds before maxing out somewhere beyond 217 mph (350 kph).