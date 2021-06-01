Porsche Baby Taycan EV Rumored to Be Based on Audi A4 e-tron, Cost Model 3 Money

Remembering the Time When Porsche Built the High-Performance Mercedes-Benz 500 E

According to a fresh release from Autocar magazine, Porsche is building a business case for what would be its seventh car model. This would be an entry-level car by Porsche standards, which is the only thing we have trouble believing here.You see, Porsche has tried several times to sell entry-level cars. But they're usually not successful or affect the brand's reputation in some way. That's why the rumored 550 Spyder never saw the light of production. But EVs can do no wrong at the moment.Our source says that the sedan would rival the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4. VW Group brands like to share costs where possible, and the baby Taycan would ride a version of the PPE platform shared with the A4 e-tron. It could also carry the Cajun name , which Porsche trademarked a decade ago when it was the preliminary name for the MacanIf approved, this car is expected to carry a base price of around £50,000 in the UK. Car prices don't convert outright from market to market. For example, a UK-spec BMW X3 M40i costs £56,520 in Britain and starts at $56,600 when sold in America. So let's say the "Cajun" will cost more than $50,000, somewhere between a Long Range and Performance Model 3.The PPE platform is jointly developed by Porsche and Audi. Unlike Volkswagen's, it seems to be geared towards high-end vehicles with decent performance. It already underpins headline-grabbers like the Taycan Turbo and Audi RS e-tron GT.Giving credibility to their story, Autocar claims to have this statement from a Porsche engineer: "The modular nature of the PPE platform will allow us to extend our electric car line-up with a range of different models. It is engineered for standard and high ground clearance. A second sedan [saloon] model is one possibility.”Besides the second sedan, this doesn't reveal anything new. We already know that the Macanis based on the PPE together with the Audi Q6 e-tron.