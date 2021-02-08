Here Is a 2022 Cayenne Turbo Facelift Being Thrashed on Porsche’s Testing Ground

Despite being over three years old, the third generation of Porsche’s first and largest SUV is still going strong and is definitely not a as long in the tooth as its age would seem to suggest, whether we’re talking about its looks or the technology present on the model.
The current iteration of the Cayenne was unveiled as early as 2017 and it was the second luxury SUV developed on Volkswagen’s MLB Evo platform, which is shared with the current generation of the Audi Q7/Q8/e-tron, the Bentley Bentayga and the Lamborghini Urus.
Coincidentally, the Cayenne’s sportier Lamborghini brother is also heading toward a mid-cycle facelift, with pre-production prototypes of both cars having been spotted testing recently.
While a few weeks ago we got our first peek at a camouflaged 2022 Porsche Cayenne facelift while it was loaded on a truck outside Porsche’s prototype workshop, not it’s time to check out what appears to be a revamped Cayenne Turbo.
The similarly camouflaged Turbo prototype was spotted being put through its paces at Porsche’s test track, where newly developed suspension and drivetrain components are being appraised before being taken out on public roads.
These images further emphasize the fact that the revamped Cayenne will feature extensive visual but most of all technical upgrades compared to the current model, despite being based on the exact same platform and not being new from the ground up.
We think it’s a Turbo from the design of the quad exhaust tailpipes and the size of the rear wheels, which will probably need to work with a lot more power and torque in the facelifted model.
While the current Cayenne Turbo is no slouch with 550 horsepower and a healthy 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque, the refreshed model is expected to get and extra ‘S’ in its name and up those numbers to 630 horsepower and 820 Nm (605 lb-ft) of torque.
Design wise, the 2022 Cayenne will get a new front end with slimmer headlights, new bumper and a more aggressive grille while the rear end will be redesigned as well.
Look around the placeholder taillights and you will see that the camouflaged appears to hide a new shape for the rear LED bar, while the hatch door is node devoid of a license plate, which now sits lower on the bumper.
