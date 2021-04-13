2022 Porsche Cayenne Facelift Interior Gets New Screens, Electric Shaver Shifter

A little over three years since its introduction, the third-generation Porsche Cayenne is as fresh as ever, but it’s also heading toward a mid-cycle facelift that should keep it up to date regarding technology and performance for a few more years.
Based on Volkswagen’s Group MLB platform, which is shared with other SUVs with longitudinal engines in the VAG Group, such as the Bentley Bentayga or the Lamborghini Urus, the facelifted model should be unveiled sometime at the end of 2021 or in early 2022, right after the refreshed Urus.
This is the third time that spy photographers have spotted pre-production prototypes of the revamped Cayenne, and this time we also get a sneak peek of its redesigned interior.
While the current model has already said ‘no’ to most analog buttons on the center console, replacing them with touch buttons with haptic feedback, the Cayenne facelift will go one step further.
As you can see from the interior spy photos of the two pre-production prototypes spotted earlier today, the dashboard will also get a full screen, without an analog tachometer in the middle.
One of the prototypes also seems to sport the ‘electric shaver’ design for the transmission shifter, not unlike the one found in the latest 911 (992).
Oddly enough, the exterior of the two spied models doesn’t feature all the design modifications that we first saw a few weeks ago on two different pre-production prototypes, namely the completely revamped rear of the car.
The license plate will drop from the tailgate onto a redesigned rear bumper, while the taillights should also get a new look compared to the current model.
The 2022 Cayenne facelift will also get a new front end with slimmer headlights, a new bumper, and a more aggressive-looking grille, not matter the engine version.
Underneath the hood it is expected that the revamped Cayenne will get the same powertrains as the recently facelifted Panamera, including a 700-horsepower Turbo S E-Hybrid and a 630-horsepower Turbo S version.
