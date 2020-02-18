Audi A7 Barbeque Grill Trailer "BBQ7" Towed by a Truck Is Hilarious

Trailers come in all shapes and sizes, but there's a trend that stands out, with this involving "half-cars" that serve the said purpose. And one recent contraptions of the sort is the Audi BBQ7 that now occupies our screens.
No, of course, it's not a Q7 and that's because we're talking about an A7 here. Of course, when Ingolstadt came up with that badge, it was supposed to cover the entire vehicle, while the thing we have here only spreads from the rear wheels to the rear apron.
Then again, we shouldn't expect the owner of the trailer to have cut open an actual first-generation A7. In fact, it's more likely that we're dealing with a piece that ended up like this following a crash.
Regardless, the fact that it still has the tailpipes that used to serve its 3.0 TFSI V6, while its active rear wing has been left at work is downright hilarious.
Then again, none of the said aspects compare to the hardware that now sits where the passengers used to be. We're talking about a pair of barbeque grills.
"But... but..., couldn't one fit that stake-preparing device in the back of the pickup truck hauling this not-quite-an-Audi?" I hear you asking. Well, that could obviously be done, with the whole trailer move thus being skipped. But we wouldn't be talking about it in such a case, would we?
Heck, the setup even involves a spare tire for the trailer, as you'll notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page - lens tip to a gear head nicknamed jeepcj79 for these images, which also involve other smile-inducing details, such as the plates.
Now, as mentioned in the intro, this type of first-world towing is a bit of a trend. And the examples can get even more idiosyncratic than the one sitting before us. For instance, here's a faux BMW M4 Grand Coupe towing a matching trailer.
