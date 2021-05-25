Lamborghini Eyed by Consortium That's Willing to Pay $9.1 Billion

Founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1963 in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Raging Bull took a turn for the worse in the 1970s. After a bankruptcy and one too many ownership changes, Automobili Lamborghini got back on track under the control of Audi AG thanks to better products, an extensive dealership network, and the financial capability of the Volkswagen Group.
VW received many offers for Lamborghini since 1999, but all of them were turned down for pretty obvious reasons. The Germans know they have a golden goose that appeals to supercar customers, especially those rejected by Ferrari, and the Urus also happens to appeal to well-to-do people. As a matter of fact, the Urus makes up more than half of the automaker’s sales.
When it comes to supercars, Lamborghini also synergizes with Audi because the Huracan and R8 are two peas in a pod. As if these reasons weren’t enough, Lamborghini has recently confirmed a product strategy that relies heavily on the Volkswagen Group for electrified and BEV solutions.
It’s very safe to assume that VW doesn’t want to get rid of the Italian automaker, but a London-based investment group has formed a Zurich-based holding company to make the Volkswagen Group an offer that few can refuse. Quantum Group AG is how the consortium of investors calls the holding company, and word has it they’re willing to pony up €7.5 billion.
That’s over $9.1 billion at current exchange rates, which is a lot more than the $110 million that Audi AG paid for the ailing Automobili Lamborghini in 1998. Adjusted for inflation, make that $177,800,690 in today’s money.
Autocar.co.uk understands that Volkswagen Group chairman Herbert Diess and Audi chairman Markus Duesmann have knowledge of the offer, along with documents that include the Vision Book. The latter includes the promise of “clean drivetrain technologies,” which is a tall order for people who don’t really understand how hard it is to manage a low-volume brand.
On the upside, the proposed acquisition includes a letter of intent with terms for a strategic partnership between Quantum Group AG and the Volkswagen Group. A supplier agreement with Audi AG, the sharing of intellectual property and EV technology, and up to 850 new jobs are mentioned too.UPDATE
As per Automotive News, Audi says that Lamborghini isn't for sale.
