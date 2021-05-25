Turns Out Fasting for 33 Days Won’t Convince God to Give You a Lamborghini

Spirituality is not a joke, and this story is not one either. Whether someone believes in God, Xenu, or the forces of the universe, spirituality can act as guidance, solace, and support system in life, and there’s nothing wrong with that. What spirituality will never do, though, is make cars appear out of thin air.
Lamborghinis, in particular, as one man from central Zimbabwe found out just recently. Mark is a 27-year-old man from Bindura, central Zimbabwe, and he’s also a very religious man. The combination of both, with help from a complete lack of common sense, also made Mark nearly a dead man. That's because he decided to fast for 40 days and 40 nights straight, so he’d get his dream Lamborghini, the Daily Star informs, citing local reports.
A child as young as three will tell you this is not how things work. If you want a Lamborghini or any other car for that matter, and your parents aren’t loaded, you have to work for it, even if “work” means illicit stuff. Mark thought his faith test would somehow convince God to grant him the car, and it would be the only work he’d have to do.
The British publication says that an ex-girlfriend served as motivation in that she dumped him because he wasn’t able to buy her the car. Other reports say that he wanted the car for himself. Whichever has it right, the bottom line is that Mark nearly died for a Lambo.
Determined to fast for 40 days, Mark went off into seclusion, removing himself from any and all temptations. To his luck, his friends found him after 33 days, when he was already in very bad shape. They rushed him to the hospital, and he is now expected to make a full recovery.
“He should at least have fasted for a job since he is unemployed,” his church leader told the local media. Priorities.
Still, Mark’s church rallied around him when they heard of the lengths he went to just so he could get that car, so they put together a fundraiser. They only got to a fifth of the amount needed for a Lambo, which they only found out how expensive it was later, so the decision was made that the money would be used toward covering his hospital bill. Again, priorities.
