Lamborghini Urus vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Drag Race Is a Photo Finish

2018 was a great year for super SUVs. That's when the Lamborghini Urus debuted with a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 rated at a whopping 641 horsepower. But 2018 also saw Jeep introduce the wildest Grand Cherokee yet. I'm talking about the Trackhawk, powered by the Challenger Hellcat's supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 good for a massive 707 horsepower. 6 photos



But it's not a traditional quarter-mile duel at the drag strip. These SUVs met at the Race1000, a half-mile event in Germany. These types of gatherings bring together vehicles from all classes, so don't be surprised that the footage also shows the



The Hellcat-powered Jeep wins effortlessly against the Bimmer, covering the distance in 17.8 seconds, almost a full second quicker. It also hits 239 kph (149 mph) in the process. Next up is the race you're here for, as the Lambo Urus joins the Trackhawk at the starting line.



Based on factory specs, it could be anyone's race, but the Jeep gets a bit of a rolling start and takes the lead as soon as the lights go green. While the Urus is no slouch, it's forced to play catch toward the finish line and loses the race by just a few inches. The Trackhawk stops the clock at 18.2 seconds, while the Urus is just marginally slower at 18.3 clicks. Their trap speeds are almost identical at 242.58 and 242.26 kph (150.73 and 150.53 mph), respectively.



The next run shows the Trackhawk smoke an old



Both haulers are amazingly quick, capable of hitting the 60-mph (97-kph) mark in just 3.5 seconds. And both are faster than most production cars are out there. The Trackhawk reaches a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph), while the Urus goes even faster at 190 mph (306 kph). In case you're wondering which is faster in a straight-line race, the video below will provide the answer.