Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi Models With EA825 V8 Recalled Over a Supplier Issue

Introduced for the 2017 model year with the second generation of the Porsche Panamera, the 4.0-liter V8 found in the Lamborghini Urus and Audi Sport models is a marvel of engineering. Capable of 650 PS or 641 American ponies, the force-fed lump isn’t without its faults as per a recall filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A manufacturing error that occurred during the engine block’s casting process is why cracks may develop on the running surface of the sixth cylinder’s bore, which isn’t exactly what you want from a high-performance motor. Even the smallest of cracks in the bore can lead to an impaired contour of the running surface, a condition that translates to engine oil leakage and catastrophic damage to the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8.
The Volkswagen Group of America further mentions that engine stalling and a loss of power may occur in these circumstances, increasing the risk of a crash. As for the supplier responsible for the substandard manufacturing process, that would be automotive parts manufacturer Nemak, a very profitable subsidiary of the multinational conglomerate Alfa S.A.B. de C.V.
Audi was the first Volkswagen Group brand to discover cracks on the running surface on the cylinder six bore in April 2021. Subsequent analysis revealed that certain mills are potentially affected, and out of an abundance of caution, Audi’s Product Safety Committee decided to recall the EA825.
The eight-cylinder motor in the Porsche Cayenne GTS, Lamborghini Urus, Audi SQ8, SQ7, RS 6, RS 7, and RS Q8 will be replaced at no cost to the customer in the United States of America. What distinguishes the remedy components from the recalled components is that Nemak has finally switched to the correct casting specifications. The question on everyone’s lips is, did the supplier learn anything from this rather expensive bungle?
Fortunately, the answer is yes. After correcting a misalignment of the automated ejector tool in November 2020, the supplier has also implemented a 100-percent endoscopic bore scope check at the beginning of the year.
