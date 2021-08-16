2022 Lamborghini Countach Goes Driving, Reveals Fabulous V12 Soundtrack

Lamborghini is sending off its glorious V12 engine with a huge bang, as after unveiling the Aventador Ultimae last month, they took to the Monterey Car Week over the weekend to showcase the new Countach.
That’s right, the Countach moniker has returned to the Raging Bull’s family, after a 31-year hiatus. The supercar uses tech shared with the Sian FKP 37, in turn based on the Aventador, and manages to bring the design of its iconic predecessor into the 21st century, with a modern twist.
Some of the lines are reminiscent to the Aventador, but others are exclusive. The model retains the brand’s famous angular surfaces and scissor doors, and shares the seats and steering wheel with the regular Aventador, whereas the dashboard, center console, and door cards were lifted from the Sian.
At the heart of the new 2022 Countach LPI 800-4 is the famous naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. The engine produces 769 HP (780 PS / 574 kW), and is backed up by a 48-volt electric motor, housed inside the seven-speed automated manual transmission, which brings an extra 34 HP (34 PS / 25 kW) to the party. A supercapacitor holds the energy recovered from braking.
Directed to both axles via the aforementioned gearbox, the 803 brake horsepower (814 PS / 599 kW) rockets the modern Countach to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds. Lamborghini states that it can hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.6 seconds from a standstill, and up to 221 mph (355 kph). As a result, it is just as fast as the Sian FKP 37 and Aventador Ultimae.
Now, while we were busy doing other stuff, those attending the Monterey Car Week got the chance to hear that glorious V12 in action, as the supercar was taken for quick drive. As you can imagine, such a rare opportunity to check out its soundtrack has been immortalized, and the video is one mouse-click away.
Some of the lines are reminiscent to the Aventador, but others are exclusive. The model retains the brand’s famous angular surfaces and scissor doors, and shares the seats and steering wheel with the regular Aventador, whereas the dashboard, center console, and door cards were lifted from the Sian.
At the heart of the new 2022 Countach LPI 800-4 is the famous naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. The engine produces 769 HP (780 PS / 574 kW), and is backed up by a 48-volt electric motor, housed inside the seven-speed automated manual transmission, which brings an extra 34 HP (34 PS / 25 kW) to the party. A supercapacitor holds the energy recovered from braking.
Directed to both axles via the aforementioned gearbox, the 803 brake horsepower (814 PS / 599 kW) rockets the modern Countach to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds. Lamborghini states that it can hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.6 seconds from a standstill, and up to 221 mph (355 kph). As a result, it is just as fast as the Sian FKP 37 and Aventador Ultimae.
Now, while we were busy doing other stuff, those attending the Monterey Car Week got the chance to hear that glorious V12 in action, as the supercar was taken for quick drive. As you can imagine, such a rare opportunity to check out its soundtrack has been immortalized, and the video is one mouse-click away.