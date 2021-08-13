Here's the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, Just Like We Anticipated It

kW

Although autoevolution readers will not be surprised by the car, it is always good to see it from all possible angles. To ensure that, Lamborghini released 85 images – some of which did not fit our gallery – and two videos to show this tribute to the iconic car. At this point, what we were more curious to discover was how Stephan Winkelmann would try to escape his previous words about retro designs biting him back.According to the Lamborghini CEO, “the Countach LPI 800-4 is a visionary car of the moment, just as its forerunner was.” That would make it a car that “is not retrospective: it imagines how the iconic Countach of the 70s and 80s might have evolved into an elite super sports model of this decade.” Sure. The Miura concept was probably all that as well back in 2006, but Winkelmann said Lamborghini was about the future.As you can imagine, the 112 units that Lamborghini will ever build are a reference to the codename. Making it a tribute to the concept car from 1971 would be more coherent, but it would probably avoid putting a €3 million price tag on the machine because it would not be rare enough to justify that. By the way, the value is the only thing Lamborghini did not confirm with the vehicle’s press release.The 6.5-liter V12 delivers 780 ps (574, or 769 hp), and an electric motor gives the Countach 34 ps (25 kW, or 33.5 hp) more. The total power is 800 ps (588 kW, or 789 hp). You can’t just add these numbers up because of losses in integrating the two powertrains that make the new Countach a hybrid car.For the ones that may get disappointed that it lacks a manual transmission and is not a rear-wheel-drive car, Lamborghini may cheer them up with a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) of 2.8 s and a top speed of 355 km/h (220 mph).If you do not have €3 million to spare but live close to the Monterrey Peninsula, you may have the chance to check it out at the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance. You may find an original Countach for sale at reasonable prices.