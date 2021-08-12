Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Leaks Online: Check the Pictures Here

Lamborghini wanted to make a big splash at the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance by revealing the Countach LPI 800-4 on August 13. Sadly for the automaker, Worldcoop and Cochespias obtained the first official images and shared them on its Instagram account. All other websites found them and helped spread the news, as we are doing right now as well.
The images match all the official teasers released so far. They also show how the new generation of the Countach dealt with the lack of pop-up headlights: with very square regular headlights that mimick the effect of the original ones. The shark gills and the taillights also remind us very much of the 1980s supercar, but don’t dare to check its profile: it screams Aventador.
We have already anticipated its full name, production numbers, some technical specs, and possible prices. The 6.5-liter V12 will deliver 800 ps (588 kW), have the same hybrid system present on the Sián FKP 37, and be an all-wheel-drive machine, like most modern Lamborghinis. This is why it will be called LPI 800-4. Only 112 units would be produced, and each may cost about €3 million.
It is advisable to wait for the official presentation to confirm all the data Worldscoop shared a while ago. However, the post there have all been spot on so far, which makes anyone willing to get one of these cars already be looking at their investments to spare the necessary money they’ll need to own one.
Lamborghini is following the same strategy Bugatti started with the Divo, Centodieci, and La Voiture Noire. All of them were based on the Chiron. Despite the new appearance, that did not require a new homologation process, and we would not doubt that the registration documents state that they are a Chiron in the end.
The same should happen with the new Countach. With such limited production numbers, it would probably not pay off to follow all homologation procedures with it. That is probably what allowed Stephan Winkelmann to change his mind about Lamborghini producing a retro design. To be honest, we are still eager to hear what he has to say about that. We will not have to wait for long.
Sources: Wordscoop and Cochespias
