Lamborghini Builds BRAND NEW Classic Countach LP 500 for Wealthy Collector

Do you think they turned him or her down? Why of course they didn’t, because almost everything is possible for the right sum. Thus, Lamborghini’s Polo Storico Division set out to create a reconstruction of the Countach LP 500, the car presented at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show that would serve as the foundation stone for the Miura’s successor.
The real Countach LP 500 was sacrificed in crash tests, three years after its grand unveiling, and then disappeared, only to be revived in spirit in 2021. The whole process actually commenced at the end of 2017 with the collector expressing their interest in it, and from there, the Raging Bull’s designers and technicians had to track down all the material available, such as photos, documents, meeting reports, original drawings, and even the memories of some who witnessed it in person.
This was the starting point of an extremely elaborate process, because the actual car did not only have to look identical to the LP 500, but also behave the same as it. They set off to create the platform chassis, which was actually different than the tubular frame of the production Countachs, using traditional methods. The bodywork then followed, and came to life by hand, and a similar process was used for the cockpit that otherwise stays true to the classic show car. As for the components used, these included either spare parts that Lamborghini still had, restored, and new ones built from scratch.
Finally, they tracked down the exact composition for the yellow paint, identified as the ‘Giallo Fly Speciale’, applying it to the body. In total, Polo Storico spent over 25,000 hours of work on this exact recreation, which can be admired on video down below and in our image gallery, or in person at the 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Estate that has opened its gates today.
“The Countach reinvented high-performance cars and it became an icon in terms of stylistic language that even today, after decades, still inspires contemporary Lamborghinis,” said CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “Bringing the reconstruction of the first Countach to the concept class of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, in the year we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of this model, is something extraordinary because it allows us to admire the legendary 1971 LP 500 in person for the first time in so many years.”
as the LP 400, and was followed five years later by the LP 400 S, and in 1982 by the LP 5000 S.
The Countach story continued in 1985, with the LP 5000 Quattrovalvole, which was the first one approved for sale in the United States. Subsequently, they presented the Countach 25th Anniversary in 1988, and two years later, the final one was built, on July 4, 1990.
Production ceased altogether after 1,999 units, and the Diablo entered the scene, which was eventually replaced by the Murcielago. In 2010, the Aventador succeeded it as the brand’s flagship supercar, which is the last of its kind to use a V12.
