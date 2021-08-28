Hey Lamborghini, How About Making the Countach Roadster Look Like This?

Having pumped modern blood into the Countach moniker and presenting the new supercar earlier this month, Lamborghini is probably debating whether it deserves an open-top version. Like most petrolheads on the planet, we hope the project will be (if it hasn’t already) greenlit.
Until that happens, rendering artists have already imagined how such a model would look like. Some of their work made headlines these past few weeks, yet not all digital illustrations were head-turners – yes, OfficialCarsBite, we’re talking about yours.
Thankfully, XTomi’s is, as it manages to keep the design simple, because blowing the roof off the Italian supercar isn’t exactly rocket science once you follow the guidelines and apply a normal dose of common sense. That said, the ride was imagined with what appear to be removable roof panels instead of an electric top, and we wouldn’t mind doing a bit of manual labor before heading off into the sunset.
A second rendering, consider it a bonus if you may, imagines a hypothetical base-spec variant of the 2022 Countach, with black plastic bumpers and side skirts, and steel wheels. Fortunately, such a trim level has as many chances of seeing the light of day as a quad-turbocharged W16-powered Lamborghini truck.
Now, while we’re here talking about renderings, Lamborghini has reportedly managed to sell all 112 units of the new Countach LPI 800-4. Built to celebrate the 50th birthday of its iconic forefather, the supercar was a $2.64-million affair, or about as much as SIX new Aventadors, and packs the same powertrain as the Sian FKP 37.
Capable of sprinting to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds and maxing out at 221 mph (355 kph), the Countach has combined output of 803 bhp from the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 and 48V electric motor housed inside the seven-speed transmission.
