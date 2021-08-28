Jeep Sedan Rendering Mixes Seven-Slot Grille With Chrysler 300 Body Panels

The Willys MB had nine slots up front, a styling cue that morphed into seven slots for the CJ-2A civilian utility vehicle from 1945. The design motif has been adapted for every Jeep since then, including models such as the all-new Commander that’s meant for Latin American markets.
Pretty traditional in comparison to many other automakers, Jeep never dared to extend the lineup with four-door sedans. The only glimmer of hope for sedan enthusiasts came on April 1st, 2019 when Jeep Middle East rendered a luxobarge with the Cherokee’s front fascia and Chrysler 300 body panels.
Pixel artist Kleber Silva has updated the April Fool’s rendering with the seven-slot grille, front bumper, headlights, and brightwork of the aforementioned Commander, which brings us to the following question: does Jeep really need a four-door sedan to increase sales and profitability?
“Hell no” would be my answer, starting with the platform of the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger are made. Jeep is often associated with off-road capability whereas the LX-based cars aren’t really good at driving off the beaten path. The increasing preference for utility vehicles over traditional body styles also needs to be mentioned. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles famously discontinued the Chrysler 200 and Dodge Dart early in their life cycles over woeful sales and reliability, which is why the late Sergio Marchionne described them as terrible investments during his time at FCA.
Even though a small number of peeps would snatch up the Jeep sedan in a heartbeat, sales would be abysmal and the LX platform is too damn old to be relevant against German competitors. Oh, and by the way, do you remember the Jeepster? That was Jeep’s only attempt to blur the line between SUVs and traditional cars, and lest we forget, the quirky Jeepster sold less than 20,000 units over three years during a time when sedans were reigning supreme.
