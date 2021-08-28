Candela C-8 Electric Boat Has an Appetite for High Speeds, Flies Silently Above the Water

Launched in 2019, the company's first electric boat, the C-7, proved that hydrofoil technology works wonders in terms of long-range capability. Not only that, but it also provides a better experience than conventional boats. The C-7 enjoyed tremendous success, as it saw extensive use on the canals of Venice, where wake damage threatens to sink the city.
However, Candela says it was more like a hand-built sports car that was never intended for mass production. This is why the Swedish boatmaker is now taking things to the next level with the new C-8, making it appeal to a broader public.
Building on the knowledge gathered from the previous model, the new boat measures 8,5 meters (28 ft) in length and boasts a pretty roomy cockpit that can seat eight people, has enough space for a big sunbed, a front cabin equipped with beds for two adults and two kids, and a marine toilet.
hydrofoil technology, which reduces energy usage by 80% when compared to traditional boats, allowing for a long electric range at high speeds. Speaking of range, this machine can cruise at 22 knots (25 mph/ 40 kph) for nearly 59 miles (93 km) on battery power. It is also capable of reaching a top speed of 30 knots (35 mph/ 56 kilometers).
And imagine that you're going at that speed with only the faint whisper of the wind in your ears, as there's almost no sound coming from the C-8. That's because, unlike other motorboats, there's no transmission noise and no sound from waves hitting the hull.
The C-8 is also an efficient powerboat. When coupled with Candela's newly developed drive train, the C-POD, it draws only 16 kW/21 hp from the batteries at 22 knots (25 mph/ 40 kph). It benefits from a new foil technology as well, which boosts its efficiency, giving it a lift to drag ratio of 17.
Candela has also put a lot of work into improving the hull. The C-8's stepped hull, dubbed the C-hull, is designed to use relatively little energy from a standstill to 16 knots (18 mph/30 kph) when the boat becomes foilborne.
And if you're wondering how this thing works, well, it's really jam-packed with cutting-edge tech. The 15,4-inch screen, which runs Candela's user interface, is where all of the settings are found. The owner will be able to operate the boat's different systems from ashore using the Candela app.
C-8 production will begin this fall at the company's Stockholm plant, with the first customers receiving their toys in 2022 for the
modest sum of €290,000 / $350,000. Given the cost, the Swedish company claims that driving the C-8 is still less expensive than driving a combustion engine boat and that C-8 is almost free to own and operate once purchased. No matter how you look at it, it's still a toy for the rich and costs more than a Tesla Model S, which starts at over $90,000.
