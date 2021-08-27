Doug DeMuro Reviews 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Is Shocked by the Interior Quality

The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee first arrived on the scene as the three-row long-wheelbase ‘L’ version, which meant that it would go on sale during a time when buyers could still purchase the old/current Grand Cherokee in regular-wheelbase form.
Compared to the latter, the new Grand Cherokee L has a 6.9-inch (175 mm) longer wheelbase and comes with independent front and multi-link rear suspension. The flagship spec Summit Reserve model is the one you want if you'd like your Grand Cherokee to feel expensive, and according to car reviewer Doug DeMuro, you will surely experience that desired effect.
In fact, DeMuro was noticeably stunned at the high-quality materials used in the Summit spec Grand Cherokee L, saying that even for roughly $68,000, the interior felt more expensive than in certain genuinely premium models. At one point he even says: “Quality is shockingly nice, almost on the level of a true luxury SUV” - that’s about as high a praise as you’ll ever hear for a Jeep, at least in terms of its interior.
Granted, you won’t have this nice of an interior (real leather on the upper dashboard and so on) on the entry-level $38,000 Laredo model, but there’s no denying Jeep’s quantum leap as far as quality is concerned. Now, would we rather have a Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve over say, the equivalent Audi Q7? Tough call. The Audi is certainly better to drive and has superior drivetrains, something DeMuro also touched on, stating that Jeep could really use better engines.
If it was us, we’d likely wait for the plug-in hybrid version to go on sale (the Grand Cherokee 4xe) or hold out even longer and get an SRT version, which hopefully is already in development.
Overall, Jeeps seems to have really knocked one out of the park with this latest Grand Cherokee model, so kudos to them.
