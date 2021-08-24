Jay Leno Prepares for the Zombie Apocalypse with the Jeep Gladiator-based Hellfire 6X6

More on this:

1 Custom Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 6x6 Looks Friendly, Still an Off-Road Military Force

2 Watch the Apocalypse Warlord 6x6 Ram 1500 TRX Go Full Send in New Promo Video

3 Virtual Ram TRX 6x6 “Jurassic Park” Is How Steven Spielberg Would Roll in 2021

4 Here's “Warlord,” the 6x6 Ram 1500 TRX You'll Want Right Now If You Have $250k

5 Arctic Trucks Maybach G-Class 6x6 Rendering Makes Polar Exploration Very Stylish