Jay Leno Prepares for the Zombie Apocalypse with the Jeep Gladiator-based Hellfire 6X6

Six-wheel-drive is a cool configuration to have on a truck. Whether it's the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG or the Hennessey Ford VelociRaptor, you're set to tackle the roughest terrains. But none of these are as monstrous as the Apocalypse Hellfire, a Jeep Gladiator 6x6 conversion that's ready for the zombie apocalypse.
One of four 6x6 trucks built by Apocalypse Manufacturing of California, the Hellfire just dropped by Jay Leno's garage. Yes, it's not the kind of vehicle you usually see the former TV host test-drive in Los Angeles, but the Hellfire is so extreme that Leno just couldn't pass on the opportunity.
So what exactly is this contraption? Well, it's obviously based on the Jeep Gladiator, but it's more than just a Mopar pickup truck with an extra set of wheels to the rear. The front end and the cabin are the only body sections retained from the Gladiator, with everything else built from scratch.
The truck rides on a modified frame with all-new suspension bits, while the bed is custom-made. And yes, it's heavily inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck. The front fascia still retains the classic Jeep look, but it looks a lot more menacing now. This thing looks like a Predator on wheels, something you definitely don't want to see in your rear-view mirror.
The 40-inch tires, which seem ready to take the Hellfire over any type of terrain, support a truck that tips the scales at a whopping 6,000 pounds (2,722 kg). This means it needs quite a powerful engine under the hood. Fortunately, Apocalypse Manufacturing delivers. The truck in this video features a Corvette-sourced LS3, rated at a solid 500 horsepower. But there are two more options to consider.
The second one is the almighty Hellcat, which Mopar offers in a variety of high-performance cars, including the Dodge Challenger. Rated at 707 horsepower, it's the most powerful option you have for the Hellfire 6x6. But the company also offers a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel mill. While not as powerful as its gas-fed counterparts, the oil burner provides a cool 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque.
All engines mate to an eight-speed automatic gearbox from the Ram 3500 heavy-duty truck, a transmission that will take any kind of abuse.
While it may look like a zombie apocalypse truck on the outside, the Hellfire 6x6 is actually a nice place to spend time in. It features leather upholstery, large digital displays, and even an infrared camera that provides a 360-degree look around the truck. Needless to say, no zombie will take you by surprise at night.
Hellfire is one of four trucks available through this company. Apocalypse has two more Gladiator-based trucks, the more rugged Doomsday and the Sinister, fitted with an exposed bed. There's also the Warlord, based on the Ram 3500 truck. Prices vary from $150,000 to $250,000, depending on the model and drivetrain.
If you're into 6x6 trucks, you should definitely check out the Hellfire making an appearance on Jay Leno's Garage.
