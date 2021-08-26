2021 Jeep Wrangler Offered in Tuscadero Exterior Paint, It's for Magenta Lovers

For the first time, Jeep offers the Wrangler range in the Tuscadero exterior paint. It is described as "a deep and intense" chromatic magenta, and it is available straight from the factory for a limited time. It can be ordered through November 2021, so hurry if you want a factory-painted magenta, Wrangler.
The new share has an MSRP of $395, and it is available for the Wrangler Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe, and 392 models. Jeep introduced this color to celebrate its 80th anniversary, and company representatives describe the shade as being authentic and exciting. They also note that it stands out, much like the Jeep community.
Yes, this is an option to stand out if you order a 2021 Wrangler, but it is unclear how it will affect your resale value when you decide to sell it. However, the vehicle will stand out in traffic and parking lots, not to mention the time you take it out to Moab.
The Tuscadero paint shade's existence should not be surprising, as the American conglomerate from Auburn Hills has previously offered some eccentric shades in the past. Plum Crazy would be a crowd favorite from that line-up, even though that happened with Dodge, currently a sister brand with Jeep in the Stellantis conglomerate, but not related to Jeep back when the shade was first available.
If you are interested in ordering a 2021 Jeep Wrangler in the Tuscadero shade, we suggest getting it wrapped with protective transparent foil (PPF), and then covering that foil with a camouflage pattern for a more individual look. The best part is that a quality transparent foil will not damage the paint beneath it and that you will get the chance to play with various patterns.
That is just a suggestion, though, as the vehicle will undeniably stand out anywhere.We suggest consulting the owner's manual before applying any foil to ensure your warranty is not void by said modification.
