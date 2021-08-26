1993 Honda CB750 Nighthawk Looks Handsome Wearing Blue Paint and Modern Rubber

5 Honda and Ford Propose Job Cuts to Prepare for EV Transition

CB750s are sublime on so many levels, regardless of whether you’re looking at a variant from the early 1970s or one of Honda’s more recent developments. 25 photos



This sexy beast is making its way to the auction stage at no reserve, with a current bid of just over two grand. If you’re feeling inclined to participate, you ought to pay the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website a visit before Saturday (August 28), when the bidding deadline will be reached.



In preparation for the sale, the Japanese marvel received a cocktail of fresh fluids, while its tires have been replaced with youthful alternatives. All things considered, we think you’ve got every reason to check this DOHC inline-four powerplant, with sixteen valves and a displacement of 747cc.



This bad boy will be more than happy to produce as much as 75 hp at 8,500 rpm, along with a peak torque output of 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) at around 7,500 spins per minute. The oomph is routed to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox, resulting in a top speed of 128 mph (206 kph).



At the front, stopping power comes from a single 296 mm (11.7 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper, accompanied by a 180 mm (7.1 inches) drum module on the opposite end. Honda’s predator rests on 41 mm (1.6 inches) air-assisted forks up front and a pair of adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. Finally, the ‘93 CB750 Nighthawk will tip the scales at 474 pounds (215 kg) before receiving any of the vital fluids. When you think about the CB750’s legacy, the ‘70s models will normally take center stage, but Honda ’s Nighthawk iterations are still quite remarkable in their own right. For the majority of moto-craving petrolheads, cruising around on a machine like the 1993 MY CB750 featured above is an enchanting proposition. On that note, let's get straight to the point.This sexy beast is making its way to the auction stage at no reserve, with a current bid of just over two grand. If you’re feeling inclined to participate, you ought to pay the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website a visit before Saturday (August 28), when the bidding deadline will be reached.In preparation for the sale, the Japanese marvel received a cocktail of fresh fluids, while its tires have been replaced with youthful alternatives. All things considered, we think you’ve got every reason to check this bike out – after we examine its main specs and features, that is. The samurai is brought to life thanks to a four-strokeinline-four powerplant, with sixteen valves and a displacement of 747cc.This bad boy will be more than happy to produce as much as 75 hp at 8,500 rpm, along with a peak torque output of 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) at around 7,500 spins per minute. The oomph is routed to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox, resulting in a top speed of 128 mph (206 kph).At the front, stopping power comes from a single 296 mm (11.7 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper, accompanied by a 180 mm (7.1 inches) drum module on the opposite end. Honda’s predator rests on 41 mm (1.6 inches) air-assisted forks up front and a pair of adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. Finally, the ‘93 CB750 Nighthawk will tip the scales at 474 pounds (215 kg) before receiving any of the vital fluids.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.