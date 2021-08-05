Here's a Bunch of Heavily Modified Jeep Wranglers Tackling Moab's Hardest Trail

Home to only around 5,300 people, Moab is a rather tiny city. But it attracts many tourists annually to the nearby Arches and Canyonlands national parks. To us gearheads, Moab is synonymous with the Easter Jeep Safari, the event that sees hundreds of off-road enthusiasts tackle the rocky terrain around the city.
The area includes various trails that rank from easy to difficult. Some of the most famous are Hell's Revenge and Golden Spike, but it's Coyote Canyon that's labeled as the toughest of them all. Although this trail is only 0.65 miles (1.04 km) long, it's packed with massive boulders and it's impossible to complete unless you're crawling through it with a heavily modified vehicle.
So while passing through Hell's Revenge is as cool as it gets, navigating through Coyote Canyon is pretty much the ultimate Moab challenge. If you're into this type of thing, here's a bunch of professional rock crawlers tacking the short yet difficult trail in a bunch of modified Jeep Wranglers. Oh, and there's also a Suzuki Vitara-based buggy with rear-wheel steering.
Go to Utah's Bureau of Land Management and they'll warn you about needing an entire day to complete this trail due to the "refrigerator-sized boulders" that you'll encounter every step of the way. It sounds downright ridiculous, but they're not kidding. Coyote Canyon is a boulder-packed trail that will try its best to deflate your tires and break your Jeep's axles into pieces.
But needless to say, these guys know what they're doing. It took them a few good hours to complete the trail, but all eight vehicles make it through in one piece. Not without troublesome hurdles of course. Passing the most difficult areas required a lot of spotting from outside the vehicle, but no Wrangler was left behind.
The footage is also a cool lesson on how good a small rig with rear-wheel steering is on rocky terrain. The modified Suzuki definitely handled the trail better than the Wranglers, so maybe it's food for thought if you're building a rock-crawling rig of your own.
