Jeep Gecko Paint and Corning Gorilla Glass Windshield Available for Gladiator

Jeep has just announced that the Gecko Green paint will also be available in the Gladiator's color palette. The Gecko Green paint was only available just for the Wrangler, but customers will be able to choose it for the Gladiator as well.
The 2021 Jeep Gladiator, available for order until early October 2021, can be ordered in the Chief Blue, Nacho and Gecko Green special-run colors. In the case of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler, customers will only be able to get one in Gecko Green if they order until the end of August 2021.
Ordering the Gecko Green paint for the Wrangler or the Gladiator comes with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $245, which is not a lot of money when ordering a new vehicle. It is a bargain if you like vivid colors, and if you also like green, this is a sign from God.
On the same day, Jeep announced that customers will also be able to order the Jeep Performance Parts Corning Gorilla Glass Windshield. The latter is priced at $95 (MSRP), and it is available on the Sport S, Sahara, Rubicon trims, as well as the Gladiator in Overland or Mohave equipment lines.
While a Gorilla Glass windshield for certain Jeep models is not entirely new, the American brand has announced that the Jeep Performance Part can now be ordered directly from the factory. Furthermore, when this type of windshield was first available in mid-July 2021, it had a price of $793 for the Wrangler JL, while one for the Wrangler JK (previous generation) cost $645.
Customers who choose to order one from the factory will only have an MSRP of $95 for this option that should provide extra resistance to scratches, cracks, chips, and fractures from various debris. When compared to traditional windshields, the Gorilla Glass ones offer up to three times more resistance to the type of damage described above.
Just like smartphone screens, these windshields come with an ultra-thin inner ply of Gorilla Glass and a 52% thicker outer ply. The windshield is compatible even with vehicles that have an embedded antenna, a forward camera, and a surround heater. We have yet to see it in action, but it sounds promising, especially on models that have an almost straight windshield, as is the case with the Wrangler and the Gladiator.
