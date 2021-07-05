$175,000 Jeep Gladiator 6x6 Gets Unusual Supercar Blondie Review

There are many 6x6 builds out there, with fresh ones coming out every month. However, we're happy to see a familiar face again, the Apocalypse Sinister 6, which is a six-wheeled monster conversion of the Jeep Gladiator.
Car YouTubers who target the widest, youngest audience love 6x6 conversions because they're weirder than anything. America is the mecca of such vehicles, and Shmee150 recently took a look at the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6, for example.
But for some reason, Supercar Blondie's review for this now-famous Jeep doesn't involve her, Alex Hirschi, the girl with the cars. Maybe she's too busy filming billionaire toys in Dubai and couldn't get into the United States. Has there ever been a video like this? Let us know in the comments.
By the way, the dude in the hoodie presenting this unique Jeep is Sergi. He's a video editor and creator who sometimes co-hosts the YouTube Car Wars channel with Blondie. He's also into the BMW X6.
It would have been interesting to have a collaboration between Supercar Blondie and TheStradman, who's got another 6x6 Jeep with an even more potent engine setup.
But still, the Apocalypse Sinister 6 model is pretty crazy. As one of the comments puts it, if the regular Renegade is Kevin Hart, this is 6x6 is The Rock himself. Sinister 6 - isn't that the name of the league of villains in Spider-Man?
There's no missing the drivetrain changes on this Jeep. Not only has the Gladiator spawned a second axle, but all six of the tires are now gigantic. And the entire body has been chopped up, making the truck look like a cyborg from the future.
The front end is barely recognizable, elongated, and plated in steel. The traditional Jeep fender flares are gone, replaced with smaller bolt-ons. The windshield also looks like it's been prepared for war, while the bed houses a roll cage and a gigantic spare tire. We wonder if an average person can actually get it down from there safely.
Speaking of getting down, the Jeep has been retrofitted with some impressive side steps, in case you're wondering why this costs $175,000. Part of the cost also goes towards the engine swap.
While purists will want some kind of HEMI fitted to this monster, perhaps the Hellcat, the Florida Build has LS3 badges down the sides. This means that General Motors is responsible for the 500 ponies rampaging from under the hood.
