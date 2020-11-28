"Hellesaurus 6x6" Jeep Gladiator Goes Out for First Test Drive

The Gladiator isn't the greatest pickup in the world, nor is it the best Jeep for the trails. However, it's amazing for custom projects, featuring lifted suspension and crazy light bars. One such project currently stands out over everything else, and that's the Hellesaurus 6x6.
Its name immediately reveals that a Hellcat engine is supposed to reside under the hood while six wheels are used to challenge the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 for supremacy over the off-roader world. And if the clickbait thumbnail of the video wasn't enough of a hint, this build belongs to YouTuber James Neece, better known as TheStradman.
He's known for putting body kits on all the latest cars, some shenanigans, and complaining about spending too much money on cars. That said, the 6x6 Gladiator is going to stand out more than any Lamborghini or Supra, so maybe he can sell some of those.
Many people were disappointed with the standard engines in the Gladiator. Jeep knows this, but before the 4x4 maker could do anything about it, TheStradman has fitted the pickup with the legendary Hellcat V8 engine. This supercharged 6.2-liter needs no introduction, known for its insane power delivery and delicious exhaust sounds. What's that you say, it's not a Hellcat crate engine? From what we understand, the V8 is actually supposed to be a 1000 horsepower Hellephant 7.0-liter.
For many, having an engine from the craziest muscle cars on the planet in a freaking Jeep would have been enough. But TheStradman also decided to have a 6x6 conversion after visiting Agility Customs back in March of this year.
The modified pickup is far from being ready. However, we can see that the chassis is all finished, and some gigantic suspension components have been installed to deal with the lift and 42-inch tires. As part of TheStradman’s “Grape army” of cars, the Gladiator also wears a purple wrap, but more bodywork needs to be installed.
