Rezvani Hercules 6x6 Looks Absolutely Crazy, Promises 1300 HP

Meet the new Rezvani Hercules 6x6, the first truck ever to look as crazy as the legendary Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6. And just like the German legend, this is a high-riding off-roader with two extra wheels and crazy power.
Before we say anything else, let's take a moment to appreciate the design. Yes, it resembles the 6-wheeled G-Class, but only from a distance. Rezvani has created something which looks modern using sci-fi features and attention to detail. Also, the wheels are golden and are wrapped in 37-inch wheels, and that's worth extra points.
The front of the vehicle is the same as their "normal" SUV, called the Tank. However, what follows is a flared out 8-foot bed with two axles. The truck has also been fitted with a LED roof light, a bull bar, and unique metal sports bars finished in gold.
It's believed the Hercules is derived from a Jeep Gladiator and the FCA-sourced engines somewhat confirm this. For the base model, you can order a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 rated at 285 horsepower. Alternatively, the Jeep EcoDiesel 3-liter offers a combination of frugality and 260 hp with 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of twist.
Fans of bigger displacements can opt for a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with 500 horsepower or an updated version of the Hellcat. Rezvani say they will take the 6.2L up to a 7.0-liter displacement, equipping it with new pistons, cams, and other strong internals. The maximum output is thusly increased to 1300 horsepower and 989 lb-ft (1,341 Nm) of torque.
"The focus of the new Hercules 6x6 was to be athletic in design and stance, have a refined ride and suspension, be the right size to be easily used as a daily driver, have a luxurious interior, and push the envelope in what a six-wheeled truck can be," said Rezvani CEO Ferris Rezvani. "The new Hercules 6x6 is easily the toughest and most powerful production truck in the world."
As for pricing, this starts from just $225,000 but quickly jumps to $325,000 for the Military Edition, which features Kevlar padding, bulletproof glass, run-flat tires, a self-sealing fuel tank, underbody armor, and EMP resistance. Things really get out of hand if you want the powerful 7.0-liter, as this costs $250,000 on its own. But it's safe to say, the Hercules 6x6 would still stand out against most vehicles at that price.
