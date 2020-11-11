Chevrolet Tahoe Races Tuned Lincoln Navigator, Bus-Length Gaps Easily Occur

When imagining the greatest drag race ever, one probably dreams about being dropped onto the tarmac and being surrounded by high-performance vehicles. In any scenario, a couple of “Soccer Mom” three-row luxury SUVs are not going to be anyone’s first choice. Or second, third, and so on... But Hennessey begs to differ, of course.
If there’s one thing we learned about Hennessey Performance since it first came to be back in 1991, is the fact they love doing things (vastly) differently. And there’s no need to demonstrate, because their (sometimes 6x6) track record has so many crazy examples.
But, at the end of the day, they’re a company doing business with cars. And their main reason for existence is to sell those cars and make a living out of performing modifications on them. Which is clearly a great excuse when pulling a shameless PR stunt like this – drag racing a tuned HPE600 Lincoln Navigator against an unsuspecting (and very stock) Chevrolet Tahoe High Country.
The winner is as clear as daylight on a bright sunny day, because even on paper, with both vehicles in standard configuration, the Tahoe would still have to forfeit the game. Don’t get fooled by its massive 6.2-liter V8, even though it’s capable of a respectable 420 hp.
Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 inside the Lincoln Navigator is actually more powerful, rated at 450 hp. So, it doesn’t matter that Hennessey pitted two equally luxurious examples – a Navigator Black Label (with a dove-white exterior!) and a Tahoe High Country. It doesn’t even matter that it’s basically advertising the start of sales of its HPE600 upgrade kit for the latter.
What’s important here is to have a laugh, or two... There’s no other way to put it, because the Lincoln already has an “Excite” mode, so the focus is already set on anything other than being entirely professional.
So, the two, very young soccer moms (aka the Hennessey dudes), just have fun seeing how both drag races end up with the Lincoln pulling bus lengths apart from the poor Tahoe, in what looks like a very unsurprising three-row luxury SUV Dragmageddon...
But, at the end of the day, they’re a company doing business with cars. And their main reason for existence is to sell those cars and make a living out of performing modifications on them. Which is clearly a great excuse when pulling a shameless PR stunt like this – drag racing a tuned HPE600 Lincoln Navigator against an unsuspecting (and very stock) Chevrolet Tahoe High Country.
The winner is as clear as daylight on a bright sunny day, because even on paper, with both vehicles in standard configuration, the Tahoe would still have to forfeit the game. Don’t get fooled by its massive 6.2-liter V8, even though it’s capable of a respectable 420 hp.
Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 inside the Lincoln Navigator is actually more powerful, rated at 450 hp. So, it doesn’t matter that Hennessey pitted two equally luxurious examples – a Navigator Black Label (with a dove-white exterior!) and a Tahoe High Country. It doesn’t even matter that it’s basically advertising the start of sales of its HPE600 upgrade kit for the latter.
What’s important here is to have a laugh, or two... There’s no other way to put it, because the Lincoln already has an “Excite” mode, so the focus is already set on anything other than being entirely professional.
So, the two, very young soccer moms (aka the Hennessey dudes), just have fun seeing how both drag races end up with the Lincoln pulling bus lengths apart from the poor Tahoe, in what looks like a very unsurprising three-row luxury SUV Dragmageddon...