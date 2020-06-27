First, I Want You to Imagine an Oil Rig. Now, Imagine the Complete Opposite

5 The Smaller and Cheaper Garmin zumo 220 GPS for Bikers

3 2015 Lincoln Navigator Can Be Yours For $62k

2 2018 Lincoln Navigator Flagship SUV Might Look like This

1 2018 Lincoln Navigator - What We Know So Far

More on this:

Lincoln Navigator SUV Gets 600 HP from Hennessey

All this talk of EcoBoost V6 engines in the Bronco and the next-gen Ranger Raptor had us thinking about something else - the Lincoln brand and how it likes twin-turbocharging as well. Thankfully, Hennessey's recent YouTube video gives us the excuse we need to talk about the Navigator. 17 photos SUV , one of the bastions of American 4x4 luxury. But the stuff Ford put under the hood strikes some as wimpy, with acceleration best described as sufficient.



An HPE600 package available from Hennessey fits every Navigator from the past three model years and takes the output from 450 horsepower up to a nice, well-rounded 600. We'll remind you that this beast can have up to eight seats and is moved around by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that sends its grunt via a 10-speed automatic transmission.



When you engage the transmission by pressing a button, you know it's not going to be fast, but at least this gives you time to contemplate life's hidden meanings or flip some McConaughey boogers. We caught the joke, Hennessey.



In any case, the modified Navigator is able to reach 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and has a quarter-mile record of 12.9 seconds at 107 mph. We've also added a drag race between the stock version and the HPE600 in the section below. As impressive as that gap is, we can't help remembering that the



To get performance increases, Hennessey opted for a high-flow air induction system, a modified turbo wastegate, an air-to-air intercooler upgrade, installed a catback stainless exhaust, and obviously also mapped the engine.



This Texas tuner also chose to fit the Navigator with 22-inch Monoblock wheels (stainless finish in this case, though you can have black), wrapped in performance tires. Behind those sit a Brembo big brake upgrade, but just at the front.



There's no denying the Navigator is a cool, one of the bastions of American 4x4 luxury. But the stuff Ford put under the hood strikes some as wimpy, with acceleration best described as sufficient.An HPE600 package available from Hennessey fits every Navigator from the past three model years and takes the output from 450 horsepower up to a nice, well-rounded 600. We'll remind you that this beast can have up to eight seats and is moved around by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that sends its grunt via a 10-speed automatic transmission.When you engage the transmission by pressing a button, you know it's not going to be fast, but at least this gives you time to contemplate life's hidden meanings or flip some McConaughey boogers. We caught the joke, Hennessey.In any case, the modified Navigator is able to reach 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and has a quarter-mile record of 12.9 seconds at 107 mph. We've also added a drag race between the stock version and the HPE600 in the section below. As impressive as that gap is, we can't help remembering that the Hennessey Escalade or GMC Yukon makes 800 horsepower and some nice V8 sounds.To get performance increases, Hennessey opted for a high-flow air induction system, a modified turbo wastegate, an air-to-air intercooler upgrade, installed a catback stainless exhaust, and obviously also mapped the engine.This Texas tuner also chose to fit the Navigator with 22-inch Monoblock wheels (stainless finish in this case, though you can have black), wrapped in performance tires. Behind those sit a Brembo big brake upgrade, but just at the front.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.