First, I Want You to Imagine an Oil Rig. Now, Imagine the Complete Opposite

You may have heard of Migaloo Submarines before with their one-of-a-kind M5 submersible super-yacht. This time, it looks as if they’ve taken another common boy-toy, the oil-rig, and transformed it into a vacation lair.
Migaloo likes to call Kokomo Ailand a floating habitat. Whatever anyone calls it, I still think it looks like the vacation home of a socially-accepted cartoon villain. With an overall length of 383 feet (117 meters), and width of 255 feet (78 meters), there’s definitely room for a habitat.
Kokomo features 5 different decks. At the very top of the ladder, sits the owner’s deck. This is simply the penthouse. However, unlike most other super-yacht designs, this penthouse is lifted 262 feet (80 meters) above sea level. This can be done because it's lifted up on four pillars. The only way in? Duh, through the private glass elevator, how else?
Underneath, more green. The Kokomo has a garden deck that couples as the outdoor dining area. Accented with wonderful waterfalls to offer you that island feel. And the final deck, which couldn’t have been omitted, is the spa deck. If you still feel the need to stay at sea, but desperately need to get a pedi’ done, the Kokomo comes equipped with beauty salons and spa facilities. Here we can find several pool areas and more waterfalls. The beautiful thing about waterfalls, is that with the right level of manipulation, they can be used to create some very intimate spaces.
And now, ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the facilities this design has in store for you. Two, not one, beach clubs, complete with a beach gym. And, just in case you have unexpected guests or are just out playing with your new speed boat, there’s a private harbor and harbor club that’s ready to take care of all your docking needs.
If that doesn’t make you bite your nails, this next one will. Heck, this next one may just bite off more than just your nails. Folks, the Kokomo comes equipped with a shark-feeding station. How close are you willing to get to your dreams?
And what super-yacht would be complete without a helicopter deck. Don’t worry, the Kokomo isn’t missing it. Neatly placed off-deck, not to interfere with your rays while lounging like an iguana in your own private habitat on the Kokomo Ailand.
