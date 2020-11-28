RWB Volkswagen Beetle Cabrio Looks Like a Cheap 911 GT3

The Volkswagen Beetle used to be a popular car to customize because it was cheap and easy to work on. However, the mods have stopped just short of the modern era, where anything is possible, from 3D printing parts to cheap carbon tech. This amazingly creative RWB Beetle Cabrio reminds us of what we're missing.
We don't know that much about working on Beetles, but this build seems almost impossible in the real world. The German Bug has a separate body, like any classic muscle car, but the chassis is this cheap piece of stamped metal colloquially called the skateboard.
Because the whole thing is light enough for one person to move, working on the car is easy. However, there's not a lot of rigidity, especially if you've got a Cabrio version. But you could probably make a tubular roll cage to go through the whole thing. Regardless, this set of renderings sell us on the idea of an RWB Beetle.
For years, Rauh-Welt Begriff has been synonymous with some of the most controversial Porsche 911s. Air-cooled classics which collectors were treasuring began being chopped up and turned into street racers in Japan. Of course, we're suckers for their bold fenders and large spoilers.
The RWB treatment for the Beetle adds massive flares to the already bulbous fenders of the car. When the oversized tires touch these carbon parts, it's like a massive surge of "street cred" washes over the whole car. The nose is emphasized with extra carbon spoilers, as well as carbon covers for the lights.
But the real party is at the back. There, instead of a folded up convertible top, we spot a gigantic wing which wouldn't look out of place on a 993 Turbo. And with dual central exhausts, The Bug can almost pass for a GT3 model. Which raises an important question: what kind of engine would you put in something like this, one from a 911 or something of Japanese make (Subaru)?
