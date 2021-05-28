Brutal Jeep Gladiator With Hellcat V8 and 37s Costs Lamborghini Urus Money

A Jeep Gladiator Rubicon can be a real show-stopper with the right set of modifications. However, things quickly get out of hand when a Hellcat V8 engine is added into the mix. If you think about it, this is like the off-road equivalent of a hot rod.
We've seen lots of Hellcat-powered Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators, but it's not getting boring. There's also a lot of demand for these rigs, which oftentimes are built so perfect that you won't want to drive them anywhere.
A Gladiator Hellcat build is also on the expensive side. In theory, you can get a 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat for about $60,000. Meanwhile, the Gladiator Rubicon retails for $51,500 (destination not included). However, this combination of the two cars is for sale at $229,900. That's enough to make a grown man cry!
For reference, the Lamborghini Urus starts from about $211,000. Now, this might be the cheapest vehicle offered by the Italian brand, but its 641 horsepower V8 gets you from 0 to 60 in about 3 seconds. Yet somehow, a Gladiator Hellcat owner wouldn't be concerned with any of that. Sure, a Jeep isn't going to win drag races, but the 700+ supercharged 6.2L HEMI has so much more character.
But how do you even justify spending Lamborghini money on a Jeep? Well, if the wide asks, just tell her Vanguard Motors says that the engine was put it by a company that "only puts in Hellcat motors," so you know it's good. She's got a cold air intake for extra juice and power is sent through the 8-speed automatic to some Dynatrack 60 axles front and rear with Eaton Electronic Actuated Lockers.
Fully custom suspension work generates a substantial lift, which is partly taken up by some big tires. The 17-inch beadlock wheels are wrapped in 37-inch Toyo Open Country Tires.
The general looks are somewhere between a trail vehicle and Baja racing. You've got the custom powder-coated bumper, steel rocker guards, FabTech steel tube fenders, but also a bed liner with a mounting rack, and Baja-style dual spare tires.
The interior has lots of factory features, black leather and brings the usual levels of Gladiator practicality. It could be a daily commuter or you can drive it with the doors off just for fun.
