Jeep Wrangler 4xe Is Early Proof That Electricity Won't Kill Off-Roading Either

It may have seemed like a joke at first, but Jeep actually installed Level 2 charging points on a few trailheads across the U.S. as part of the Wrangler 4xe launch, with plans to expand the network over the course of this year.
If we're being honest, those stations are pretty useless, so it's more of a PR stunt to spread the word about the plug-in hybrid Wrangler. At the same time, though, it might have the side effect of getting people used to the idea that off-roading isn't as safe from the EV revolution as it may initially appear.
Nobody doubts the possibility of making an off-road-capable electric vehicle - with instant torque (and lots of it) and the possibility to adjust its delivery to the wheels with infinite precision, you not only get good rock crawling machines, but perhaps the best ones there can be.
No, the real hurdle is, as Jeep suggests with its initiative, the charging infrastructure. Not a lot of people leave near a trail, so they have to drive there. That gives them the option between depleting some of the precious battery charge or towing their electric off roader on a trailer. Neither sounds particularly appealing.
Then there's the fact that range anxiety is probably multiplied by one hundred while out on a trail since that's one of the last places where you want to run out of juice. Not only is the recovery going to be tricky and expensive, but the battery could die at the worst possible time, resulting in an accident.
That makes the Jeep Wrangler 4xe the ideal solution right now for the presumably very few people who want to try out all-electric off-roading. With its three selectable drive modes - hybrid, electric, and e-save - you can arrive at the start of the trail with a full battery (using the e-save mode), ready to begin your quiet rock crawling session (maximum EV range is rated for 21 miles, which translates to "hours" of off-roading).
When you're done, you can either spend a few hours recharging at the stations provided by Jeep (kind of pointless, unless you want to head back out on the trails using battery power), or just continue on your way home using the gasoline engine and plug it in once you get there.
If you're curious to see how an off-road session like this looks like - or just how capable the Wrangler 4xe is in electric mode - feel free to check out the video below.
