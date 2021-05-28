Bird Three E-Scooter Is Sturdier and More Durable, Packs a Powerful Battery

5 Extreme Fast Charging Battery Goes From 0 to Full in Just 5 Minutes

California-based scooter manufacturer Bird recently announced its Bird Three electric scooter and boasts on it being the sturdiest, most durable and sustainable one in their lineup. 6 photos



By making the scooter’s battery sturdier and more durable, Bird wants to take a stand against swappable batteries, stating that it is better to have a battery that requires no maintenance than to constantly swap it.



The The micro-EV , as called by Bird chief vehicle officer Scott Rushforth, packs a battery with a capacity of up to 1kWh, which is 150 percent more than what you could squeeze out of the Bird Two. According to the company, it is the largest in the industry and requires charging roughly once a week. The battery is hermetically sealed and has an IP68 rating, which means it's water and dust-proof.By making the scooter’s battery sturdier and more durable, Bird wants to take a stand against swappable batteries, stating that it is better to have a battery that requires no maintenance than to constantly swap it.The lifespan of the battery is between 14,000 and 20,000 miles, while the scooter itself has a 24 to 36-month lifespan. The whole design of the scooter is focused on improving durability and keeping maintenance to a minimum. The goal is to make the greenest vehicle in the world and the long lifespan of the Bird Three means fewer vehicles will be required overall, which means their goal is achieved.The micro-is built on the same platform as its predecessor, Bird Two, so most of its components are the same, making it easier to reuse and recycle them at the end of their life. Bird Three has a longer wheelbase, wider handlebars, and antimicrobial grips. It is equipped with autonomous emergency braking and a triple braking system. The emergency braking system stops the scooter if it detects any faults in the mechanical braking system.The scooter will only be deployed in a few cities in the beginning. It’s already available for riders in Tel Aviv and will arrive in New York and Berlin sometime this summer. The older models from Bird that need to be retired will gradually be swapped for the Bird Three scooter.

