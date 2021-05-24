Naon Zero-One e-Scooter Is Everything You Could Want, but You Can’t Have One Yet

The vehicle you see before you is known as the Zero-One prototype, and it hails from upcoming mobility star Naon. This young team of designers and brand managers with major OEM backgrounds promises to bring about the next two-wheeled mobility solution using high-quality and long-lasting materials.
Looking at the Zero, the first palpable vehicle from the team, you can quickly see the attention offered to design and aesthetics. But to say that this vehicle is all show is a serious understatement.
Two models are shown on the manufacturer's website, each with a different price tag and range, though the body design stays the same. As is the case with most e-mobility vehicles, the Zero includes a limited speed version, the L1e, and a stronger, faster sibling, the L3e.
The L1e version is limited only to 45 kph (mph), as in Europe, this version requires only a standard driver’s license. In this configuration with the standard 2.4 kWh battery, the scooter will be able to carry you for a maximum of 70 km (43 miles). If you’re not a delivery driver for Uber Eats or anything like that, this should be more than enough for you to do your daily biddings. Because the Zero is capable of being equipped with another battery, the range can be doubled to 140 km (87 miles).
perk offered by the batteries is they're detachable. You can simply unlock the batteries and bring them with you wherever charging is available. You won’t have to worry about getting your scooter up to the seventh floor. Another neat feature Naon offers its future clients is the possibility to rent batteries, in case you don’t have enough cash on hand when you purchase a Zero.
The L3e is, as I mentioned, much stronger and faster. This version delivers 7000-watts of power and offers a top speed of 100 kph (62 mph). But to tame this puppy, you’ll need a full-blown motorcycle license. With 200 Nm (147 lb-ft) of torque, you’ll need to know how to tame this beast.
As it stands, the L1e will be coming in with a price of €4,920 ($5,993 at current exchange rates), while the L3e is pushing a bit higher with a price of €6,420 ($7,820). All in all, that’s pretty much the price of an entry-level motorcycle, though this one is eco-friendly.
Currently, if you go through ordering yourself a Zero, you’ll be able to select what version you want, whether you want to buy or rent batteries, only to be told that the team isn’t currently taking orders. So, what gives? I have no idea. The team has yet to respond to my e-mail, but the form you’ll be filling out states that they'll contact you when you can test-ride the Zero and purchase it.
But I want one now! Why would you create a vehicle that looks good and is exactly what the streets need, and then tell me I can’t have one yet. Come on Naon, you did a good job; now get the Zero out there.
