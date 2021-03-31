Starship SN11 Test Flight Ends in Explosion, Debris Raining Down From the Sky

Genesis X Concept Is One Hot Electric Coupe, Previews Future Designs

Loosely based on the futuristic Essentia, unveiled in 2018, the Genesis X is a stylish, sporty coupe that could end up being the most beautiful show car of 2021. A combination of sleek body contours, outlandish lighting signatures, and classic coupe styling, the X gives us a look into the company's future.The ultimate evolution of Genesis' Athletic Elegance design language, the X sports a big and sharp "shield" grille up front. It's backed by a double-layer bumper intake that further enhances the organic look and two-lined LED headlamps.The latter is not an entirely new concept. First showcased on the Essentia, the two-lined lights made it on all of the brand's production models in one form or another. But the X adopted the Essentia's design with the headlamps cutting through the wheel arch and extending over the entire length of the fender. And they're notably thicker, so they stand out more when lit.The same goes for the rear end, where the pair of two-lined taillights extend well into the fenders. The fascia itself is also inspired by the Essentia with its heavily carved center section and sharp deck lid. The profile is as classic as coupes get, but it's augmented by muscular rear haunches and a clean lower section. This thing will age better than fine scotch.The cockpit is both stylish and sporty. The dashboard and the door panels are impressively flat and clean. At the same time, the instrument cluster hood extends over the center console, enveloping the driver into an almost separate environment, like in a full-fledged supercar. There's a floating center console in there too!The illuminated steering wheel, the crystal sphere shift lever, and the seats' exposed metal frames are moving the Genesis X into avant-garde territory. Like any respectable, premium concept car, the X's interior features recycled materials. The seat belts, parts of the steering wheel, and the airbag cover, for instance, boast a weave-patterned fabric made of leftover pieces of leather.Genesis says the X is an all-electric vehicle, but it doesn't say a word about what lurks under the shell. It doesn't matter that much since it won't go into production, but it would make for a cool flagship model powered by a beefed-up version of the Kia EV6 GT 's drivetrain.