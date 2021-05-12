2021 BMW M8 Drag Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Gets a Lesson in Humility

The BMW M8 Competition, be it a two-door model or the four-door Gran Coupe incarnation we have here, packs A-grade sprinting abilities. Still, you won't see too many of these Bavarian bruisers at the drag strip, simply because their six-figure MSRP means there are plenty of less expensive ways of excelling at the quarter-mile game. And yet here we are, talking about one of the exceptions.
The Bimmer in question recently took part in the Street Car Takeover event held at the Atlanta Dragway, where it came across some of its more or less natural enemies, namely a pack of muscle cars.
The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 under the hood, which churns out 616 hp (625 PS) in factory form, is mated to an eight-speed automatic, which can send power to all four wheels or just to the rear ones, depending on the driving mode selected by the one behind the wheel.
And this particular example is fitted with bolt-on goodies, including an air intake and a tune. Then again, the idea of the shenanigans we have here didn't necessarily involve going as fast as possible, as we can see the four-door coupe engaging in index class racing against muscle monsters.
The goal of such a stunt is to run as close as possible to the given ET (Elapsed Time), which in this case sat at 11 seconds—you'll see this displayed at the drag strip. Going under that value means losing the race unless your opponent does so by a higher margin.
As such, when the M8 lined up next to a Dodge Challenger Hellcat featuring the latest revamp, as indicated by the presence of the dual-snorkel hood, the stakes were high.
Note that while the BMW tackled the drag strip on massive wheels, the Mopar coupe came with smaller rear units, whose meaty-sidewall tires allow for better grip. To that end, the Dodge driver pulled a respectable burnout before the battle.
The said confrontation awaits you at the 2:30 point of the clip below (lens tip to Drag Racing and Car Stuff). However, you should know the video also includes other challenges involving the M8 Competition Gran Coupe, such as seeing a Camaro driver falling into the trap mentioned above.
The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 under the hood, which churns out 616 hp (625 PS) in factory form, is mated to an eight-speed automatic, which can send power to all four wheels or just to the rear ones, depending on the driving mode selected by the one behind the wheel.
And this particular example is fitted with bolt-on goodies, including an air intake and a tune. Then again, the idea of the shenanigans we have here didn't necessarily involve going as fast as possible, as we can see the four-door coupe engaging in index class racing against muscle monsters.
The goal of such a stunt is to run as close as possible to the given ET (Elapsed Time), which in this case sat at 11 seconds—you'll see this displayed at the drag strip. Going under that value means losing the race unless your opponent does so by a higher margin.
As such, when the M8 lined up next to a Dodge Challenger Hellcat featuring the latest revamp, as indicated by the presence of the dual-snorkel hood, the stakes were high.
Note that while the BMW tackled the drag strip on massive wheels, the Mopar coupe came with smaller rear units, whose meaty-sidewall tires allow for better grip. To that end, the Dodge driver pulled a respectable burnout before the battle.
The said confrontation awaits you at the 2:30 point of the clip below (lens tip to Drag Racing and Car Stuff). However, you should know the video also includes other challenges involving the M8 Competition Gran Coupe, such as seeing a Camaro driver falling into the trap mentioned above.