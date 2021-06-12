5 Jeep Debuts First 80th Anniversary Model in Europe, More Are Coming in Spring

Euro-Tuned Jeep Gladiator Is a Big Bad Wolf Posing As Little Red Riding Hood

Having officially launched in Europe at the beginning of the year, the 2021 Jeep Gladiator has already started attracting the attention of local tuners. Carlex Design is among the first to have completed a few aftermarket gizmos for it, and they have presented it on social media. 13 photos



The



Like its Wrangler sibling, which is arguably one of the most customizable off-roaders out there,



The question is, what would your ideal Jeep Gladiator look like? We don’t know about you, but Unless you are a die-hard Jeep fan, or a true petrol head, it is likely that you will miss some changes, such as the tweaked front bumper and new hood scoop. Others are a bit more in-your-face, like the tubular side steps and bed bar, with Carlex Design branding, and those black five-spoke alloy wheels, hugged by the all-terrain tires, that contrast the red paintwork.The Polish tuner has given the cockpit an interesting refresh. The black seat upholstery with red accents follows a similar theme to the exterior. And if you do not know which customizer is behind the project, then all you have to do is look at the front and rear seatbacks, and you will see their name embossed there. The door cards, headliner, center console, armrest, steering wheel and other parts of the interior sport a black look.Like its Wrangler sibling, which is arguably one of the most customizable off-roaders out there, the Gladiator supports numerous other upgrades. Some of them can enhance its rock-crawling ability, others can turn night into day and/or make the outdoors a bit cozier. So, depending on what each individual wants their Jeep pickup truck to do, there are almost endless choices. And Carlex doesn’t have them all, but they will probably add more pages to their catalogue in the near future.The question is, what would your ideal Jeep Gladiator look like? We don’t know about you, but a Hellcat engine would be a must – you know, to get to your favorite trail even quicker, don’t you agree?