Jeep’s Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon Concept Is a Rugged Rock-Crawling Diesel Truck

Jeep just let loose four spectacular concepts for the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari. Among them is this so-called Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon, built using mostly Performance Parts that you can specify yourself. So, in a way, it’s no different from any other Gladiators that you can purchase today.
Don’t think so? A quick trip on Jeep’s official online configurator can be quite eye-opening. Starting with the concept’s Fire Cracker Red exterior, that’s actually a stock color, priced at $245. Then you’ve got the matte black exterior highlights and the Jeep Performance Parts two-inch (51-mm) lift kit taken directly from the Mopar catalog. The wheels, meanwhile, are matte black and feature 17-inches in diameter, with 37-inch BFG mud-terrain tires.
Other goodies include the bed-mounted sport bar, bed cover, and rack system, while JPP Sand Slider rock rails help protect the body from damage while off-roading. You also get a Warn winch (better to have one and not need it), plus Jeep’s newly available factory steel half-doors. As for the hood, it’s the same one found on Gladiator Mojave and Wrangler 392 models.
Underneath, the Red Bare concept boasts Dana 44 front and rear heavy-duty axles (with 4.88 ratios), allowing for an impressive 91:2 crawl ratio.
“The Moab Easter Jeep Safari has long been our testing ground for both our newest Jeep 4x4s and for showcasing new Jeep brand concepts, Jeep Performance Parts and ideas that truly resonate with our most passionate customers,” stated Jeep VP, Jim Morrison.
Moving on to the interior, it’s hard not to notice the Katzkin leather upholstery and custom seats with red flannel inserts. Any lumberjacks out there should instantly fall in love with this concept.
When it comes to performance, this truck is all about torque, hence the stock 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel unit, rated at 260 hp (264 PS) and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. Everything goes to all four wheels through the carmaker’s eight-speed automatic gearbox, which has been calibrated for low-rpm shifts.
In the end, unlike the other concepts unveiled for the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari, the Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon comes closest to something that you can order for yourself effective immediately.
