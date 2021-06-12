2022 Jeep Gladiator 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Pickup Teased on Social Media

Jeep has recently spruced up its Facebook with a new cover photo that serves as a teaser for the Gladiator 4xe. The most obvious difference over the Wrangler 4xe can be found in the driver's mirror, which shows a sharp-angled roll bar that you won’t find on the four-door Wrangler 4xe.
The low-resolution picture also includes PHEV-specific gauges and Rubicon displayed on the central screen of the instrument cluster, the Hybrid Electric Pages menu on the infotainment system’s touchscreen, and 4xe lettering stamped into the passenger-side dashboard grab handle. Zooming in on the finest of details, you’ll further notice the Gladiator-specific button for the bed light and seat belt mounts that are shared by the Gladiator and two-door Wrangler. The two-door Wrangler 4xe won’t happen anytime soon, though, because this Jeep has four up-and-down switches for just as many windows.
January 2021 is when the off-road marque confirmed the plug-in Gladiator through none other than Christian Meunier. The global president of Jeep further confirmed the Grand Cherokee 4xe, which is a very different affair from the Gladiator 4xe because it features a unibody vehicle architecture.
The mid-sized pickup, by comparison, is a ladder-frame design for better articulation and superior durability off the beaten path. Just like the Wrangler 4xe, the Gladiator 4xe should be offered in exactly three grades.
Sahara is the name of the base trim, followed by the Rubicon and luxed-up High Altitude. All three rely on a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder known as the Hurricane, a very potent engine that you may also know from the Alfa Romeo Giulia compact executive sedan and the Stelvio compact crossover.
This lump is complemented by a TorqueFlite 8P75PH automatic transmission, two electric motors, and a 17-kWh battery. The electric motor up front is actually a motor-generator unit that replaces the alternator. Only the second electric motor, which is located at the front of the transmission case, offers e-propulsion to the tune of 22 miles or 35 kilometers on a full charge.
Jeep quotes 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque in total, figures that are more than plentiful for a mid-sized truck. For reference, the 392 HEMI offers the same level of torque from 6.4 liters of displacement.
The low-resolution picture also includes PHEV-specific gauges and Rubicon displayed on the central screen of the instrument cluster, the Hybrid Electric Pages menu on the infotainment system’s touchscreen, and 4xe lettering stamped into the passenger-side dashboard grab handle. Zooming in on the finest of details, you’ll further notice the Gladiator-specific button for the bed light and seat belt mounts that are shared by the Gladiator and two-door Wrangler. The two-door Wrangler 4xe won’t happen anytime soon, though, because this Jeep has four up-and-down switches for just as many windows.
January 2021 is when the off-road marque confirmed the plug-in Gladiator through none other than Christian Meunier. The global president of Jeep further confirmed the Grand Cherokee 4xe, which is a very different affair from the Gladiator 4xe because it features a unibody vehicle architecture.
The mid-sized pickup, by comparison, is a ladder-frame design for better articulation and superior durability off the beaten path. Just like the Wrangler 4xe, the Gladiator 4xe should be offered in exactly three grades.
Sahara is the name of the base trim, followed by the Rubicon and luxed-up High Altitude. All three rely on a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder known as the Hurricane, a very potent engine that you may also know from the Alfa Romeo Giulia compact executive sedan and the Stelvio compact crossover.
This lump is complemented by a TorqueFlite 8P75PH automatic transmission, two electric motors, and a 17-kWh battery. The electric motor up front is actually a motor-generator unit that replaces the alternator. Only the second electric motor, which is located at the front of the transmission case, offers e-propulsion to the tune of 22 miles or 35 kilometers on a full charge.
Jeep quotes 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque in total, figures that are more than plentiful for a mid-sized truck. For reference, the 392 HEMI offers the same level of torque from 6.4 liters of displacement.