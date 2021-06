2022 Jeep Gladiator 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Pickup Teased on Social Media

PHEV

kWh

The low-resolution picture also includes-specific gauges and Rubicon displayed on the central screen of the instrument cluster, the Hybrid Electric Pages menu on the infotainment system’s touchscreen, and 4xe lettering stamped into the passenger-side dashboard grab handle. Zooming in on the finest of details, you’ll further notice the Gladiator-specific button for the bed light and seat belt mounts that are shared by the Gladiator and two-door Wrangler. The two-door Wrangler 4xe won’t happen anytime soon, though, because this Jeep has four up-and-down switches for just as many windows.January 2021 is when the off-road marque confirmed the plug-in Gladiator through none other than Christian Meunier . The global president of Jeep further confirmed the Grand Cherokee 4xe, which is a very different affair from the Gladiator 4xe because it features a unibody vehicle architecture.The mid-sized pickup, by comparison, is a ladder-frame design for better articulation and superior durability off the beaten path. Just like the Wrangler 4xe , the Gladiator 4xe should be offered in exactly three grades.Sahara is the name of the base trim, followed by the Rubicon and luxed-up High Altitude. All three rely on a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder known as the Hurricane, a very potent engine that you may also know from the Alfa Romeo Giulia compact executive sedan and the Stelvio compact crossover.This lump is complemented by a TorqueFlite 8P75PH automatic transmission, two electric motors, and a 17-battery. The electric motor up front is actually a motor-generator unit that replaces the alternator. Only the second electric motor, which is located at the front of the transmission case, offers e-propulsion to the tune of 22 miles or 35 kilometers on a full charge.Jeep quotes 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque in total, figures that are more than plentiful for a mid-sized truck. For reference, the 392 HEMI offers the same level of torque from 6.4 liters of displacement.