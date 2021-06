2021 Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator Receive $95 Corning Gorilla Glass Windshield

ICE

Posted by the JL Wrangler Forums , the June 2021 order guide also lists a few minor differences over the outgoing Wrangler Rubicon. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with eTorque mild-hybrid assistance is back, and it's exclusively offered with the TorqueFlite 850RE eight-speed automatic transmission. Manual vehicles will have to make do without the belt-driven motor generator that increases the engine's efficiency and responsiveness.To whom it may concern, the eTorque adds one mile to the gallon in the city over the-only Pentastar V6. Inspired by the Gladiator pickup truck, the integrated off-road camera is another option worthy of your attention. Similar to the Gladiator, the front-facing camera features a spray nozzle that can be activated by pressing the "Clean Camera" button on the touchscreen.Jeep has also phased out the 2.0-liter Hurricane eTorque from the Wrangler Rubicon, replacing it with the 2.0-liter Hurricane ESS. The off-road version further boasts Rock-Trac HD full-timewith a 4LO ratio of 4:1 as an extra that costs $695, and the two-door Rubicon costs $70 less than before.Unfortunately for expecting customers, the all-electric Wrangler isn't featured in the order guide. Jeep is probably waiting for the 2022 model year to reveal the production version of the Magneto concept , most likely right after the Ford Motor Company launches the Bronco plug-in hybrid.