2021 Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator Receive $95 Corning Gorilla Glass Windshield

Although the 2022 model year is right around the corner, the Wrangler and Gladiator are now available with an ultra-tough windshield made from Gorilla glass. This option costs $95 as per the attached order guide. 13 photos



To whom it may concern, the eTorque adds one mile to the gallon in the city over the ICE -only Pentastar V6. Inspired by the Gladiator pickup truck, the integrated off-road camera is another option worthy of your attention. Similar to the Gladiator, the front-facing camera features a spray nozzle that can be activated by pressing the “Clean Camera” button on the touchscreen.



Jeep has also phased out the 2.0-liter Hurricane eTorque from the Wrangler Rubicon, replacing it with the 2.0-liter Hurricane ESS. The off-road version further boasts Rock-Trac HD full-time 4WD with a 4LO ratio of 4:1 as an extra that costs $695, and the two-door Rubicon costs $70 less than before.



Gorilla glass came to prominence more than a decade ago with the introduction of the Apple iPhone, the first smartphone to feature the scratch- and crack-resistant glass. Gorilla glass can trace its roots back to a project from the 1960s that resulted in Chemcor, a chemically strengthened glass developed by the Corning company as an alternative to thermal tempering. Posted by the JL Wrangler Forums, the June 2021 order guide also lists a few minor differences over the outgoing Wrangler Rubicon. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with eTorque mild-hybrid assistance is back, and it's exclusively offered with the TorqueFlite 850RE eight-speed automatic transmission. Manual vehicles will have to make do without the belt-driven motor generator that increases the engine's efficiency and responsiveness. Unfortunately for expecting customers, the all-electric Wrangler isn't featured in the order guide. Jeep is probably waiting for the 2022 model year to reveal the production version of the Magneto concept, most likely right after the Ford Motor Company launches the Bronco plug-in hybrid.

Editor's note: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe pictured. 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe pictured.

Download attachment: Four-door 2021 Jeep Wrangler order guide (PDF)