4 This Seven-Seat Jeep Gladiator Blends OEM Parts With Custom Touches

More on this:

New Jeep Gladiator 392 HEMI V8 Engine Option Suggested by Senior Brand Manager

The aftermarket has been offering V8 swaps for the Wrangler forever, and they’re not exactly cheap . Jeep identified the demand for an eight-cylinder option for the 2021 model year with the introduction of the Rubicon 392, and the inevitable will soon happen to the Gladiator too. 15 photos



If the Toledo-based company goes with the 392, you can expect a premium of $30,700 over the Pentastar V6 engine. That’s the difference between the JLU Rubicon and the



Although it’s a very different animal from the Ram 1500 TRX, the half-ton pickup with a supercharged V8 currently retails from $70,425 excluding destination charge. But looking at the bigger picture, Jeep customers are extremely different from Ram 1500 TRX and Ford F-150 Raptor buyers.



In addition to the 6.4-liter motor, the Gladiator Rubicon 392 should also feature an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case, a 2.0-inch (51-mm) lift kit, 33-inch tires on 17-inch wheels, and dual-mode active exhaust for an exhilarating sound under acceleration. A 48:1 crawl ratio is also worth mentioning, along with Dana 44 heavy-duty axles, Tru-Lok electronic locking differentials, and Fox monotube shocks.



Before this engine option, the Speaking to Muscle Cars & Trucks , Gladiator senior brand manager Brandon Grimus acknowledged that many people would love to buy a truck with eight-cylinder oomph, be it the 392 engine or the mighty Hellcat. He further explains that most aftermarket companies that offer V8 swaps have waiting lists of more than a year, which is why Jeep wants in on the action.If the Toledo-based company goes with the 392, you can expect a premium of $30,700 over the Pentastar V6 engine. That’s the difference between the JLU Rubicon and the JLU Rubicon 392 at the present moment, which means that, in theory, a JT Rubicon 392 will set you back $75,265 at the very least.Although it’s a very different animal from the Ram 1500 TRX, the half-ton pickup with a supercharged V8 currently retails from $70,425 excluding destination charge. But looking at the bigger picture, Jeep customers are extremely different from Ram 1500 TRX and Ford F-150 Raptor buyers.In addition to the 6.4-liter motor, the Gladiator Rubicon 392 should also feature an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case, a 2.0-inch (51-mm) lift kit, 33-inch tires on 17-inch wheels, and dual-mode active exhaust for an exhilarating sound under acceleration. A 48:1 crawl ratio is also worth mentioning, along with Dana 44 heavy-duty axles, Tru-Lok electronic locking differentials, and Fox monotube shocks.Before this engine option, the Gladiator 4xe will arrive at U.S. dealers with pretty much the same output figures as the Wrangler 4xe. The only difference will be the driving range because the pickup truck is a little heavier than the four-door utility vehicle due to the longer wheelbase and overall length.

Editor's note: Hellcat-swapped Jeep Gladiator by AMW4x4 pictured in the photo gallery. Hellcat-swapped Jeep Gladiator by AMW4x4 pictured in the photo gallery.