2021 Audi RS e-tron GT vs. R8 V10 Performance: Iron Man's Cars Have a Drag Race

Ever wondered which one of Tony Stark's old cars is faster? Well, today, we can tell you that the Audi e-tron GT is indeed quicker than an R8 supercar, thanks to this all-German drag race.
The action is pretty short and sweet, just like the high-budget action in a movie. The two cars line up, launch, and one of them pulls ahead. But which? Before we answer that, let' look at some specs.
Representing the past, we have an R8, which we know Audi wants to stop making. The mid-engined German machine burst onto the scene in 2006, and Stark bought one about two years later. We're talking about a second-gen model, introduced in 2015.
It's produced by Audi Sport GmbH in Neckarsulm, Germany, where 70 workers put these things together by hand, usually at a rate of about a dozen per day. That sounds pretty special, and on top of that, we're dealing with the R8 V10 Performance Green Hell special edition.
The power remains unchanged, but the design is a nice tribute to the R8 LMS GT car, which has won the endurance event at the Nürburgring five times since 2012. It boasts a special dark green paint scheme, but you can pick other colors. The hood, A-pillars, roof, and rear-end are partly covered in a matt black foil. Those wheels look so different that we just had to find a walkaround to go with this short drag race.
V10 supercars are fast, but electric cars are even faster. Rated at 646 hp and 613 lb-ft (830 Nm) of torque, the RS version of the e-tron GT is why the R8 will be discontinued. We've seen many races against its sister car, the Porsche Taycan Turbo, but honestly didn't know what to expect from this shootout with the R8.
Apparently, the quattro cars had a near-identical launch. Data shows they covered the zero to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint in 2.85 seconds for the e-tron GT and 2.95 seconds for the R8. But after that, a clear leader begins to emerge, and by the time they cross the 1/4-mile marker, there's about a third of a second between them. But Tony Stark must have known this before choosing his ride in Endgame.
Representing the past, we have an R8, which we know Audi wants to stop making. The mid-engined German machine burst onto the scene in 2006, and Stark bought one about two years later. We're talking about a second-gen model, introduced in 2015.
It's produced by Audi Sport GmbH in Neckarsulm, Germany, where 70 workers put these things together by hand, usually at a rate of about a dozen per day. That sounds pretty special, and on top of that, we're dealing with the R8 V10 Performance Green Hell special edition.
The power remains unchanged, but the design is a nice tribute to the R8 LMS GT car, which has won the endurance event at the Nürburgring five times since 2012. It boasts a special dark green paint scheme, but you can pick other colors. The hood, A-pillars, roof, and rear-end are partly covered in a matt black foil. Those wheels look so different that we just had to find a walkaround to go with this short drag race.
V10 supercars are fast, but electric cars are even faster. Rated at 646 hp and 613 lb-ft (830 Nm) of torque, the RS version of the e-tron GT is why the R8 will be discontinued. We've seen many races against its sister car, the Porsche Taycan Turbo, but honestly didn't know what to expect from this shootout with the R8.
Apparently, the quattro cars had a near-identical launch. Data shows they covered the zero to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint in 2.85 seconds for the e-tron GT and 2.95 seconds for the R8. But after that, a clear leader begins to emerge, and by the time they cross the 1/4-mile marker, there's about a third of a second between them. But Tony Stark must have known this before choosing his ride in Endgame.