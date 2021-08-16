1,000-HP Jeep Wrangler With Hellephant V8 Swap Is No Mall Crawler

Mars in Unusual Shades of Blue, Green and Yellow Is Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before

Introduced for the 1987 model year, the Jeep Wrangler took until the 2021 model year to receive a V8 engine in the guise of the 392 HEMI . The free-breathing lump cranks out 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm), but not even that kind of output is adequate for some peeps. 10 photos



The JLU in the photo gallery is dubbed the world’s first Hellephant-powered Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon, and it definitely isn’t for the faint of heart. For starters, the 7.0-liter motor develops a hypercar-rivaling 1,000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet (1,288 Nm) of torque. That kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow needs a properly strong transmission, in this case the ZF 8HP95 eight-speed auto from the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.



Also utilized by the Ram 1500 TRX off-road pickup truck, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera high-performance grand tourer, and plenty of Rolls-Royce models, the gearbox is complemented by a spindled 8LUG 60 Series assembly up front and a spindled 8LUG 80 Series assembly out back. Air lockers from ARB, axle ratios of 4.88 to one, coil-over shock absorbers that enable 14 inches of suspension travel, and 2.0-inch air bumps also need to be mentioned, along with Maxxis RAZR MT rubber and beadlock wheels.



Further augmented with a functional hood scoop, aftermarket headlights, Hellephant decals, a steel bumper up front, and the requisite winch, the no-nonsense rig is definitely a thriller off the beaten path. In terms of cornering prowess on paved roads, especially high-speed cornering such as the moose test, the proper words to describe this hulking brute is “a bit of a handful.”



