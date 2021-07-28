Jeep CEO Says the 2021 Ford Bronco Will Make the Wrangler Better

The Wrangler had it easy until July 2020 when Ford introduced the all-new Bronco. With such a desirable competitor in showrooms nationwide, Jeep uses every trick in the book to keep the JL as relevant as possible.
Take, for example, the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain or the 392-engined Rubicon. The Bronco doesn’t have an eco-friendly option for the time being, and a V8 has been ruled out because of carbon-dioxide implications.
In response to the Sasquatch Package that Ford offers even on the entry-level base trim, the Wrangler has received the Xtreme Recon Package. Priced at $3,995, this option includes 315/70 by 17-inch wheels augmented with 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain rubber, a 4.56:1 axle ratio, uniquely tuned shock absorbers, and a 1.5-inch lift to bring the point home.
But that’s not all because the Xtreme Recon Package will be upgraded for the 2022 model year with a six-speed manual and an optional 4.88:1 axle ratio for a 100:1 crawl ratio. Pretty neat specifications, don’t you think?
Had it not been for the Bronco, the Wrangler lineup and options list wouldn’t have been so diverse today. Speaking to Detroit News, chief executive officer Christian Meunier praised the Ford Motor Company for bringing a solid rival to market. “At the same time, it puts us on our toes. It forces us to be better, and we are going to keep our king of the hill position, for sure.”
In the not-so-distant future, Jeep and the Blue Oval intend to roll out all-electric versions of the Wrangler and Bronco. The Ford Motor Company is a little secretive about its zero-emissions utility vehicle whereas Jeep has already offered a glimpse of the e-Wrangler in the form of a concept.
Revealed ahead of this year’s Easter Jeep Safari, the Magneto rocks a 285-horsepower electric motor and four waterproof lithium-ion packs for a total of 70 kWh. As opposed to conventional EVs, the Magneto features a six-speed manual and the standard hubs, axles, diffs, and low-range hardware.
In response to the Sasquatch Package that Ford offers even on the entry-level base trim, the Wrangler has received the Xtreme Recon Package. Priced at $3,995, this option includes 315/70 by 17-inch wheels augmented with 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain rubber, a 4.56:1 axle ratio, uniquely tuned shock absorbers, and a 1.5-inch lift to bring the point home.
But that’s not all because the Xtreme Recon Package will be upgraded for the 2022 model year with a six-speed manual and an optional 4.88:1 axle ratio for a 100:1 crawl ratio. Pretty neat specifications, don’t you think?
Had it not been for the Bronco, the Wrangler lineup and options list wouldn’t have been so diverse today. Speaking to Detroit News, chief executive officer Christian Meunier praised the Ford Motor Company for bringing a solid rival to market. “At the same time, it puts us on our toes. It forces us to be better, and we are going to keep our king of the hill position, for sure.”
In the not-so-distant future, Jeep and the Blue Oval intend to roll out all-electric versions of the Wrangler and Bronco. The Ford Motor Company is a little secretive about its zero-emissions utility vehicle whereas Jeep has already offered a glimpse of the e-Wrangler in the form of a concept.
Revealed ahead of this year’s Easter Jeep Safari, the Magneto rocks a 285-horsepower electric motor and four waterproof lithium-ion packs for a total of 70 kWh. As opposed to conventional EVs, the Magneto features a six-speed manual and the standard hubs, axles, diffs, and low-range hardware.