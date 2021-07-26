TFL Adds 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition To Fleet, Off-Road Video Incoming

4 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Went to Chicago and Unexpectedly Flew Under the Radar

Originally limited to 3,500 units, the 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition will number 7,000 examples in total. A gentleman from the Ronald McDonald House gave up his reservation to The Fast Lane in exchange for promoting the charity, and that’s how TFL got their hands on a brand-new rig. 44 photos



Equipped with the molded-in-color hard top, bags for the removable doors, and finished in Cyber Orange, the body-on-frame behemoth takes its mojo from a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 augmented by a pair of spinny boys. Both Tommy and his father are especially excited over testing the engine’s low-end torque and the Bronco’s capability on the Red Cone in Colorado, a high alpine trail that’s nigh on impassable to 4x4 vehicles during winter months.



The bigger of the two EcoBoost mills is officially rated at 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque on premium gasoline. Opt for regular, and those numbers dwindle to 315 hp and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm), which isn’t too shabby for the aforementioned displacement and number of cylinders.



In addition to exclusivity and the range-topping engine, the First Edition further boasts items that are optional on lesser trim levels. These include the Ford Performance heavy-duty modular front bumper, full-vehicle steel bash plates, the brush guard that slightly obscures the Bronco lettering on the front grille, and the off-road goodies of the Sasquatch Package. As if these weren't enough, the



On that note, watch this space for the yet-to-be-published Red Cone video.



The pictured vehicle retails from $61,110 excluding destination charge, other taxes, and options, and the window sticker says $63,200 although you're looking at a much higher final price. This Bronco is actually worth $69,000, which is enough dough for two units of the Wrangler Willys Sport