2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Xtreme Recon Package Priced at $3,995

Competition always makes you stronger, and Jeep is much obliged to deliver on that aphorism. After the Ford Motor Company stole the Wrangler’s thunder with the all-new Bronco, the Stellantis-owned automaker responded with a whopping three variants of the JLU.
In the first instance, Jeep rolled out the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid to much critical acclaim. The company then followed suit with the Rubicon 392, a fire-breathing leviathan backed by a V8 engine and a 2.0-inch factory lift.
And finally, the Bronco Badlands Sasquatch Package now has a proper opponent in the guise of the Xtreme Recon Package. Priced at $3,995, this option is only compatible with the four-door Rubicon 392 or the four-door Rubicon featuring the 3.6-liter Pentastar eTorque and eight-speed auto.
Package contents include BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain rubber that measures 315/70 by 17 inches, which translates to 35 inches. The Xtreme Recon makes the most out of those steamrollers with 17- by 8-inch beadlock wheels, a 4.56:1 axle ratio, 1.5-inch factory lift with uniquely tuned shock absorbers, and a swing gate reinforcement. These mods result in best-in-class approach and departure angles (47.4 and 40.4 degrees), segment-leading ground clearance (12.9 inches), and 33.6 inches of fording capability.
Scheduled to start production in August, the Xtreme Recon will be upgraded by the end of the year for the 2022 model year. What’s on the horizon, you ask? Well, the six-speed manual transmission will be available in combination with an optional 4.88:1 axle ratio that delivers an insane 100:1 crawl ratio. The 4.88:1 gearing will be available for ordering on the two- and four-door Wrangler Rubicon as well as long as they feature the V6 mill.
“As an icon built around 80 years of unmatched 4x4 capability, the Wrangler has always pushed the limit of what a Jeep can do off-road, and the new Xtreme Recon Package with 35-inch tires straight from the factory pushes that limit even further,” said Jim Morrison, head of the brand.
