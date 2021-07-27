Somebody Is Flipping a 2021 Ford Bronco for $175,000 on eBay

As if PlayStation 5 scalping wasn’t bad enough, Bronco flipping exceeds the wildest of expectations. Although it hasn’t even been shipped to the dealer and delivered to its rightful owner, a certain example of the breed is listed on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $175,000 or best offer.
Let it sink in for a minute. Now try to guess how much the Ford Motor Company asks for a four-door First Edition in Lightning Blue. Including freight but excluding options, the Bronco in question carries a suggested retail price of $63,250 or $111,750 less than advertised on eBay. Big yikes!
Glancing over the online platform’s current auctions, you will find quite a few Broncos listed for crazy moolah. For example, $150,000 for a four-door First Edition in Area 51 with 200 miles (322 kilometers) on the clock is a little steep by all accounts. Worse still, even low-spec models are listed for laughable sums by speculators who still believe in get-rich-quick schemes.
There is, however, a pinch of sense to this insanity. For starters, the Blue Oval has delayed the Bronco multiple times. Secondly, the 110,000-plus orders received to date means that many customers will be pushed back to the 2022 model year. Oh, and by the way, most hardtop roofs have been postponed to the 2023 model year over a supplier issue and very bad planning.
As for the First Edition, we should remember that only 7,000 units will ever be produced. Not only are they rare, but first editions also happen to feature the most desirable options completely as standard. Two of those options are the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which is currently the most potent engine, and the Sasquatch Package that includes 35-inch all-terrains from Goodyear.
On that note, the wisest thing to do right now is to wait. Wait for Ford to sort out any first-year issues such as the MIC hardtop, and wait for the flipping and markups to die down as production ramps up to full capacity.
