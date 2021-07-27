2021 Ford Bronco Fiberglass Hood Upgrade Is All Show, No Go

Similar to the F-150 pickup, the Bronco uses a lot of high-strength aluminum instead of steel in the name of weight saving. Although the hood is relatively light because it’s made from aluminum, the peeps at Advanced Fiberglass Concepts are now developing a fiberglass hood.
As the headline implies, the aftermarket part is focused on looks rather than functionality. The eight heat-extracting vents arranged in two quartets could fool a non-car person into a V8 swap, which isn’t exactly impossible either.
The Ford Motor Company ruled out an eight-cylinder option due to CO2 implications while the aftermarket is much obliged to tread on this path because there’s a market for V8-engined Broncos. Hennessey Performance Engineering stands out with their VelociRaptor package, which revolves around a 5.0-liter Coyote augmented by a supercharged to 750 HP.
As if that wasn’t enough, the peeps at PaxPower are developing a V8-engined manual swap as well. Whichever way you look at it, both Ford and aftermarket outfits will profit like crazy from customization.
The Advanced Fiberglass Concepts hood still doesn’t have a price tag, but that doesn’t mean we can’t guesstimate how much it’ll cost based on the hoods they sell for other Ford trucks. More to the point, a 2010 to 2016 Raptor hood in semi-gloss white currently costs $675 excluding shipping.
Based on a video posted by Advanced Fiberglass Concepts a few days ago on their Instagram, the hood will be joined by front fenders and high-clearance fender flares made from the fiber-reinforced composite material.
In related news, have you heard that Ford Motor Company may expand the Bronco sub-brand with a pickup truck in calendar year 2024 for the 2025 model year? Although no confirmation has been offered in this regard by the automaker, a small bed would open the body-on-frame Bronco to a wider audience, just like the Wrangler-inspired Gladiator did to the Jeep brand.
