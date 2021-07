2021 Ford Bronco Fiberglass Hood Upgrade Is All Show, No Go

HP

As the headline implies, the aftermarket part is focused on looks rather than functionality. The eight heat-extracting vents arranged in two quartets could fool a non-car person into a V8 swap, which isn’t exactly impossible either.The Ford Motor Company ruled out an eight-cylinder option due to CO2 implications while the aftermarket is much obliged to tread on this path because there’s a market for V8-engined Broncos. Hennessey Performance Engineering stands out with their VelociRaptor package, which revolves around a 5.0-liter Coyote augmented by a supercharged to 750As if that wasn’t enough, the peeps at PaxPower are developing a V8-engined manual swap as well. Whichever way you look at it, both Ford and aftermarket outfits will profit like crazy from customization.The Advanced Fiberglass Concepts hood still doesn’t have a price tag, but that doesn’t mean we can’t guesstimate how much it’ll cost based on the hoods they sell for other Ford trucks. More to the point, a 2010 to 2016 Raptor hood in semi-gloss white currently costs $675 excluding shipping.Based on a video posted by Advanced Fiberglass Concepts a few days ago on their Instagram, the hood will be joined by front fenders and high-clearance fender flares made from the fiber-reinforced composite material.In related news, have you heard that Ford Motor Company may expand the Bronco sub-brand with a pickup truck in calendar year 2024 for the 2025 model year? Although no confirmation has been offered in this regard by the automaker, a small bed would open the body-on-frame Bronco to a wider audience, just like the Wrangler-inspired Gladiator did to the Jeep brand.