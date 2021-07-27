Here's How To Install a 2021 Ford Bronco 1.0-Inch Leveling Kit

5 “Vintage” 2021 Bronco Pulls Off Debatable Looks, Seems Capable of Road Trippin'

Leveling kits are some of the most common upgrades for body-on-frame vehicles. In the case of the Bronco, aftermarket company Zone Off-Road wants $59.99 for a 1.0-inch upgrade that accommodates 35-inch tires. 10 photos



The leveling kit consists of two lower strut spacers, two upper strut spacers, and a selection of clear-zinc bolts, washers, and flange nuts. The first step to installing these components onto the ABS lines from the steering knuckle, remove the steering tie rod end, and remove the upper ball joint nut.



Two CV retaining nuts later, the CV shafts can be dislodged from their hubs by using an air hammer. The lower control arms have to be supported with an appropriate jack in order to remove the upper strut mounting nuts and struts. Once they’re off the vehicle, the struts can receive upper spacers. After lining up the bottom mount of the struts with the lower control arm mount holes, sandwich the lower spacers between them and start putting everything back together. The final steps involve headlight adjustment and a front-end alignment to make sure that your Bronco boasts the proper angles.







Town and Country is much obliged to demonstrate how to install the leveling kit on a brand-new Bronco, specifically a four-door Black Diamond featuring 17- by 7.5-inch wheels and a positive 55-millimeter offset. The off-road rig also rocks BFGoodrich mud-terrain rubber instead of the mildly aggressive General Grabber boots that Ford offers completely as standard. Zone Off-Road highlights that every Bronco with a 1.0-inch leveling kit needs to be checked for proper torque, and the hardware should be checked after 500 miles (805 kilometers) as well to make sure that everything is fine.