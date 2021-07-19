“Vintage” 2021 Bronco Pulls Off Debatable Looks, Seems Capable of Road Trippin'

The European Robotic Arm Will Soon Flex Its Muscles for Russia on the ISS

Instead, just like many of the fans, our problem is with the steel fender flares. They look so out of place that it’s hard to focus your attention on anything else. Perhaps with the right set of chunky 37-inch tires (if not even 40s) it would get a hall pass for the added clearance... After fans spent countless hours to spot just about every pre-production 2021 Ford Bronco out there, the Blue Oval made it easier for them as it started churning out a lot of 2- and 4-Doors over at MAP (Michigan Assembly Plant). Most of them are for customers, but certain units are also landing in the hands of eager dealers and will eventually make their way into someone’s garage after promotional duties This Oxford White 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door in Outer Banks guise seems to belong to the latter category, as far as we can tell based on the spotted report coming from the good folks over at bronco6g.com . And it’s a great example of a Bronco that could have been a lot cooler than it seems... if not for the botched attempt at mixing up disparaged elements that don’t seem to work all that well together. At least that’s the opinion of the community... and we tend to subscribe, with a side note.For us, the Oxford White color is great for kicking off an attempt at creating a vintage-flavored Bronco . And this unit proudly wears a set of retro decals to prove us right. But then everything is ruined with a single addition.And it’s not the fact that it seemed the dealer attempted to cram up on the roof every Yakima accessory it could find (including an awning!). That one bodes well for the vintage looks – since you’re getting retro styling like it’s 1973 all over again, but also modern accessories to fulfill every summer road trip dream.Instead, just like many of the fans, our problem is with the steel fender flares. They look so out of place that it’s hard to focus your attention on anything else. Perhaps with the right set of chunky 37-inch tires (if not even 40s) it would get a hall pass for the added clearance...