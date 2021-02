1949 Willys Jeepster Has Ford V8 Engine Swap and Stunning Ferrari-Like Paint

Following the end of the war and success on the battlefield of the MB, the company started making civilian versions. They were called CJ , from Civilian Jeep, and they would soon change the automotive world.In 1948, Willys tried to target other segments with the launch of a phaeton – convertible of sorts called Jeepster . It was supposed to make the crossing from the company’s rugged machines to a more passenger-car-oriented business, but for a number of reasons the moniker was discontinued just a couple of years later.With just about 20,000 of them made, Jeepsters are rare enough to be collectibles, and alluring enough for custom shops to try their hand on.We’ve seen a bunch of customized Jeepsters popping up on the market in the past, but the one we have here is one of the best-looking of the bunch. It was listed for sale on Bring a Trailer earlier this month, but failed to sell despite the bid to $37,501, so we might get to see it resurface soon enough.Sporting the signature look of its breed, the Jeepster was significantly updated, inside and out, to make it a bit more relevant on today’s market.Sporting a “Ferrari shade of Fly Yellow” over an all-black interior, it no longer rocks the original 148ci (2.4-liter) inline-six engine, but a Ford V8 instead. We’re talking about a 302ci (4.9-liter) unit tied to a four-speed automatic transmission, a dual exhaust system, and cruise control.The odometer in the Stewart Warner gauge cluster shows 15,000 miles (24,000 km), but that, of course, is not the total mileage of the Jeepster.